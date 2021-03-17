All's fair in love, war and NFL free agency. And while that's not exactly how the age-old quote goes, it's still accurate, as proven recently by running back Jamaal Williams. The 25-year-old hit free agency in 2021 and had interest head his way from several teams, but it was whom he's ultimately chosen to sign with that has Packers fans heartbroken. Williams has agreed to terms with the rival Detroit Lions, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, on a two-year deal worth $7.5 million.

A definite fan favorite in Green Bay, Williams joined the Packers as the team's fourth-round pick in 2017 and played out the entirety of his rookie deal before hitting the open market this offseason.

Despite having to share a workload with the dynamic Aaron Jones, Williams was a very productive piece of the Packers running game behind Aaron Rodgers. A true dual-threat halfback, Williams racked up 2,946 yards from scrimmage and 18 combined touchdowns in his four seasons with the Packers. Considering he isn't the bell cow, that's an impressive lot of production.

As such, it stands to reason the Lions would come calling, both helping to help resolve a need while simultaneously creating one within the confines of a direct NFC North rival -- as in to say, yes, they feel like they sort of stuck it to the Packers with this signing. So, clearly, it's the Packers' kneecaps newly signed head coach Dan Campbell is aiming at.

They have a long way to go to dethrone Rodgers and Co., but stealing away Williams, along with trading for Michael Brockers and prepping to sign Romeo Okwara to a three-year deal, they're off to a good start in their mission to turn the franchise around. That is, of course, if Jared Goff can hit the ground running in the post-Matthew Stafford era. The hope is having Williams in tow will help him acclimate more easily.

Now, about the wide receiver situation in Detroit....