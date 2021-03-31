As is perennially the case, there's still solid veteran talent left on the open market as the calendar turns to April. One such example is cornerback Jason McCourty, who continues to wait for the right situation before deciding where he'll play next. One half of the McCourty Twins, Jason most recently played for the New England Patriots alongside his brother Devin, but currently resides in unrestricted free agency. The 33-year-old hasn't ruled out a possible return to Boston, but has also made it clear wherever he lands has to forward him a chance to prove he can still be a starter in the league.

He's being patient, though, especially considering how anomalous this year's shopping spree has been in the NFL.

"Yeah, this year in free agency has been different, obviously with the cap and everything, as a result of 2020," McCourty told NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football', via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I just want to be somewhere I'm wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me."

That said, he also wants to mentor the youth at the position -- something that adds additional value to his next team's locker room.

"As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys," he added. "And be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games. So wherever that may be, I'm going to be excited.

A former sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, McCourty spent several seasons in Nashville before heading to the Cleveland Browns for a short stay in 2017 en route to landing with the Patriots one year later. Given his length of time in the league, although he's not entertaining retirement just yet, he's also not naive to the reality of the approaching horizon, and that's all the more reason he wants to make sure the next fit is the best fit.

"This will be Year 13," McCourty said. "So each year, you're closer to the end. This could be it. I'm just excited to get somewhere and play football."