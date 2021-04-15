The Atlanta Falcons are keeping themselves busy. At the same time they officially announced the signing of veteran receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson, the club also revealed that it has brought in safety Duron Harmon. The financial terms surrounding the 30-year-old's deal with Atlanta were not immediately disclosed, but the contract is for one season.

Harmon is most well-known for his days with the New England Patriots where he helped the club to three Super Bowl titles over his tenure after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Rutgers product was largely a complementary No. 3 safety within New England's secondary, but put together strong play when on the field and was a strong locker room presence. Over Harmon's seven-year stint in Foxborough, he totaled 248 tackles over 45 games played (19 starts), 33 passes defended and 19 picks.

Last offseason, Harmon was traded to the Lions where he enjoyed an expanded role within the secondary. He started all 16 games for Detroit and totaled a career-high 73 tackles to go along with five passes defended and two interceptions. However, the safety did allow a 67.5 completion percentage when targeted last season. On top of providing depth to the Falcons safety unit, Harmon has also shown the ability to play on special teams. In 2020, he was on the field for 27% of the Lions' special teams snaps.

Not only is the club getting a rather versatile player in Harmon, but he's also considered to be an extremely solid leader in the locker room, which should be helpful for first-year head coach Arthur Smith.