The New England Patriots went on a spending spree this offseason bringing in a number of high-profile free agents to try and dig the club out from a 7-9 campaign in 2020. Along with inking some stars on the open market, they were also able to retain a solid amount of their key free agents, including David Andrews, James White and Lawrence Guy. One player that you don't see on that list, however, is veteran corner Jason McCourty, who is still out there to be had in free agency. The 33-year-old corner noted this week that he hasn't ruled out a possible return to the Patriots, but also is keeping his options open.

Well, one of those opportunities outside of Foxborough could just be a few miles south in New York. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported this week that the Giants and McCourty have mutual interest. More teams could enter the fray for McCourty's services, but the Giants appear to be one of the early suitors to emerge as a possible landing spot for McCourty in 2021.

No matter where McCourty ultimately ends up, he told Good Morning Football this week that he's looking for an opportunity "to be somewhere I'm wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me."

With the Giants, McCourty could provide veteran depth behind the likes of Adoree' Jackson and James Bradberry in the secondary. Given that he's been in the league for over a dozen seasons and now has a Super Bowl ring added to his résumé, he's also a solid figure to have in the locker room to help mold some of the younger defensive backs on the roster like Darnay Holmes.

"As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys," McCourty said this week. "And be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games. So wherever that may be, I'm going to be excited.

Of course, there's also a number of links between New York and McCourty. Giants corner Logan Ryan and McCourty both attended Rutgers and Ryan played alongside Jason's twin brother, Devin, while with the Patriots. Meanwhile, head coach Joe Judge shared time with McCourty during their tenures in New England as well. If the Giants believe they need some more depth in the secondary, McCourty, who defended three passes in 2020, is a solid option.