There were plenty of fireworks during the NFL's two-day legal tampering period. While no signings can be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, nearly half of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents are already off the market. On the flip side, slightly more than half of Prisco's top free agents -- 54 to be exact -- are still available with just hours before the start of the new league year.

Specifically, there are several big name receivers who are still waiting to come to terms on a new deal. One of those receivers is Antonio Brown, who served as the ideal No. 3 receiver during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run. As good as Brown still is, he did not make the cut of the league's top 10 available free agents.

Here are the top 10 free agents that are still available. Don't be surprised if many -- if not all -- of these players are off the market sometime during the first 24 hours of free agency. We've also included reports on where these players may be heading sometime in the very near future.

After a breakout 2019 (he led the NFL in touchdown receptions that season), injuries hampered Golladay throughout the 2020 season. During his four seasons in Detroit, the 27-year-old Golladay caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Giants have been identified as a team that may acquire the 27-year-old receiver.

Despite Samuel's production last season (he gained over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the first time his career), the Panthers appear ready to let Samuel test the open market. The Dolphins, 49ers and Eagles are teams that have been linked to Samuel, a versatile player who should have his pick of teams on the first day of the new league year.

While he failed to record a single interception last season (a year after leading the league with six picks), Harris tallied a career-high 104 tackles. The Browns, a team that currently has questions at safety, should be considered a front-runner to land the seven-year veteran.

Ingram is out to prove that he is still an elite player after injuries significantly impacted his 2020 season. After a slow start, Ingram tallied 43 sacks between 2015-19. The Ravens are "keeping tabs" on Ingram's market, according to La Canfora.

The 28th player overall and third best available receiver on Prisco's list, Smith-Schuster is a complete WR who is still just 24 years old. While his 2020 numbers left something to be desired, Smith-Schuster put up big numbers as the Steelers' No. 2 receiver during his first two seasons. The Raiders have reportedly been interested in signing the 2018 Pro Bowler.

The former Army Ranger has put together an impressive run as the Steelers' starting left tackle. In fact, Villanueva's 90-game regular season starting streak is the longest of any current Pittsburgh player. The Steelers have reportedly had conversations about signing the two-time Pro Bowler.

The former first-round pick increased his market value after his 12.5 sack season in 2020. Along with his impressive sack total, Reddick also recorded six forced fumbles despite starting in just 11 games. The Ravens reportedly have interest in signing the 26-year-old pass rusher.

One of the best cornerbacks over the past decade, the eight-time Pro Bowler had three interceptions while breaking up eight passes last season. Arizona is one of three teams Peterson, a career Cardinal, is currently interested in signing with, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Though he's still waiting for his first 1,000-yard season, Fuller was nonetheless a consistent and productive receiver during his first five NFL seasons in Houston. During that span, Fuller averaged 67 catches for 622 yards and five touchdowns per season. A deep threat, Fuller averaged nearly 15 yards per catch in Houston. The Dolphins and Bengals have been linked as possible teams for the 6-foot, 184-pound Fuller.

One of last year's top free agents, Clowney did not join a new team until he inked a one-year, $12 million deal with the Titans on September 8. A knee injury limited Clowney to just eight games last year, as he failed to record a sack for the first time since his rookie season. The Ravens, who recently lost defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Raiders, have been linked as a possible landing spot for Clowney.