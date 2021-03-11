One day after being released by the Buffalo Bills, John Brown is already contemplating his next destination. Free to sign with any team before the start of free agency, Brown already has two teams in mind -- and two quarterbacks he can envision catching passes from in 2021.

"You know, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben is definitely good with the deep ball, and the Indianapolis Colts, the way they use T.Y. Hilton," Brown said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. "When we played those guys in the playoffs last year I walked off and I'm like, this team, they're up and coming, they're going to be a problem in the next few years.

"So, you know, I got options, I feel like I would fit in anywhere, but those are just the main two off the top. Anywhere I can come in and help and be a small piece to the puzzle, or if they need me to be a big piece to come in and help younger guys out and move around and do what I have to do. Those are the main two teams, though."

If Brown were to join the Colts, he would be a top deep-ball receiver for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Brown was limited to just 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Bills last season, but averages 14.8 yards per catch in his career -- ninth amongst active players in the NFL. Brown recorded 1,060 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 -- averaging 14.7 yards per catch -- so the big-play explosion is still there for the 30-year-old.

The Steelers have an abundance of wide receivers with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, but could use another wideout with the potential departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. Brown could fit the mold of a deep-ball receiver in that offense, although Pittsburgh had trouble with deep passes toward the end of the season. Perhaps a healthy Roethlisberger will be what Brown needs to get back to form as one of the best deep threats in the league -- and vice versa with Brown helping Roethlisberger reestablish the deep passes that helped make the Steelers quarterback a future Hall of Famer.

Brown has his options in free agency, and hopes the Colts and Steelers call first.