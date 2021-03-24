The New York Giants reached a deal with Kyle Rudolph after all. Rudolph signed his two-year deal with the Giants after both sides hit a snag in finalizing Rudolph's contract after the team's medical staff became concerned when his physical revealed the former Pro Bowl tight end may need foot surgery, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Rudolph will have surgery on his foot, but is expected to be ready by Week 1. The Giants will honor the two-year, $12 million deal initially agreed upon with Rudolph and the deal has been signed, per Garafolo.

Rudolph suffered a foot injury this past December, which landed him on the injured reserve list and caused him to miss the final four games of the season. Prior to last season, Rudolph played in 93 consecutive games -- a testament to his durability at his position. Rudolph's lingering ankle injury almost cost him millions with the Giants -- hurting the team's plans for him in the offense in 2021.

New York and Rudolph agreed to a two-year contract last week, but the deal was not signed until Wednesday. Rudolph has not had an official press conference with the Giants, but spoke about his pending deal with the team on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday.

"I want to surround myself with a bunch of overachievers," Rudolph said on joining the Giants, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. "I've always looked at myself as someone that tries to work harder than the next guy and be an overachiever and that really resonated with me and that's something I want to be a part of.

"He (Giants head coach Joe Judge) said, 'Listen, we're all about football and we're going to work hard, we're going to do things the hard way, we're going to build things the right way, so it lasts.' And that's something I want to be a part of."

