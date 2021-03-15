Romeo Okwara is staying in Detroit. Okwara and the Lions have agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension two days before the start of free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old pass rusher was the 21st ranked player on CBS Sports NFL Insider Pete Prisco's free agent power rankings. After recording 10 sacks in his first five seasons, the former Notre Dame standout tallied 10 sacks during the 2020 season. Okwara also set career highs in tackles (44), tackles for loss (22) and forced fumbles (three).

Romeo Okwara DET • DE • 95 Okwara's 10 sacks in 2020 was half of the total he recorded during his first four NFL seasons combined. View Profile

Despite recording nine sacks during his final season in South Bend, Okwara was not selected in the 2016 draft. He was ultimately picked up by the Giants, who made the playoffs during Okwara's rookie season. That season, Okwara played in all 16 regular-season games, with four starts. Okwara was waived by the Giants in 2018 after a knee injury limited him to just six games during the 2017 campaign.

Before last season, Okwara's first season in Detroit was his best. In 15 games (14 starts) in 2018, Okwara racked up 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles and eight tackles for loss. His play that season earned him a two-year, $6.8 million extension with the Lions in March of 2019.

Okwara endured a rocky 2019 season (he made just one start and recorded just 1.5 sacks) before he bounced back in a big way in 2020. While he was only a part-time starter, Okwara put together his best season to date, which resulted in his new extension.

While re-signing Okwara is a huge boost, the Lions will still need to add to their pass rush during the offseason. Behind Okwara, the Lions' next sack leader was Everson Griffen, who tallied 3.5 sacks. Trey Flowers was the only other Lions player who tallied at least two sacks last season.