While all the world is rightfully focused on Cam Newton reportedly rejoining the New England Patriots on a one-year deal worth upwards of $14 million, the team snuck in another signing under the radar. This one is on a deal that's three times the length of what was awarded to Newton, something that certainly pleases cornerback Justin Bethel -- the recipient -- albeit potentially much less expensive. Bethel and the Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $6 million, per Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston, securing him through the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old was set to hit unrestricted free agency when it got underway in March, but no more, and with a deal in tow that includes $2.75 million in guaranteed money, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. His re-addition both provides depth at the cornerback position and, more important, keeps one of the best special teams players on the Patriots from putting on a different uniform going forward.

That can only please Bethel, who is currently playing for the fourth team of his NFL career. The three-time Pro Bowler began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2012, which is where he spent the majority of his time in the NFL and operated in prime form en route to the aforementioned Pro Bowl nods. He's since played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens before initially signing a two-year deal with the Patriots in 2019.

When he eventually got on the field for the Patriots as a special teams player, he hit the ground running -- ending the year with two recovered muffed punts. It's clear what head coach Bill Belichick has in mind for Bethel, considering the latter took only one defensive snap in 2020, but 334 (84 percent) of the special teams reps. He may not be the defensive weapon he once was, but he's proven he has other value, and the Patriots love it.