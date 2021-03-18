Another running back is entering NFL free agency in 2021, and it's one no one expected. Phillip Lindsay and the Denver Broncos have mutually decided to part ways, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Thursday, thrusting him into the open market on the second day of the new league year. Lindsay joined the Broncos as a undrafted free agent in 2018 and, as such, wasn't yet eligible for unrestricted free agency. He was a restricted free agent, and one the Broncos had already tendered ahead of March 17.

Lindsay will be on his way, joining an already robust market of running backs looking to secure new deals in 2021. McCartney issued the following statement on Lindsay's behalf:

"After great conversations with the Broncos, it's been mutually decided that rescinding the RFA Tender is best for both Phillip Lindsay and the team. It's been a great 3 years in Denver for [Lindsay]. Nothing beats seeing Empower Field rocking as it did when No. 30 broke a long run."

Despite going undrafted, Lindsay burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie. He ran for more than 1,000 rushing yards in both of his first two seasons, landing honors as a Pro Bowler and a seat on the PFWA All-Rookie Team -- both in Year 1. Even more impressive was the fact he accomplished those feats with only eight starts as a rookie, before taking over the role full-time in 2019. He saw a downturn in production last season due to a bout with injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve in late December, finishing what would turn out to be his final year in Denver with 502 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Absent Lindsay, the Broncos will lean more heavily on Melvin Gordon -- assuming he isn't suspended following a recently dismissed DUI charge the league is still investigating -- along with Royce Freeman and others, but Lindsay will be missed if Gordon is forced to miss time (or if he's ultimately released).

In all, Lindsay amassed 3,015 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in 32 starts as a Bronco, which is what led them to initially place the Right of First Refusal tender on him in 2021 -- the tender now being rescinded. He'll undoubtedly have a market for his services, and now gets his first-ever shot at attempting to dictate the terms of an NFL contract.