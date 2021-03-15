The Las Vegas Raiders have come to terms on a deal with pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that it's a two-year deal that lands Ngakoue in Sin City and it'll pay him $26 million.

Getting help at pressuring the quarterback was the No. 1 need for the Raiders this offseason. In 2020, Las Vegas ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in sacks (21) and the addition of Ngakoue, who has shown the ability to post double-digit sacks, should help bolster that unit.

Landing this deal with the Raiders is the latest stop in what has been a whirlwind year for Ngakoue. Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round pick and a conditional fifth. The pass rusher's stint in Minnesota didn't last long, however, as he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens around the deadline last October, making Vegas his fourth team in the last calendar year.

During a 2020 season split between the Vikings and Ravens, Ngakoue totaled 23 tackles and eight sacks over 15 games played (eight starts). He also forced four fumbles and tallied 26 pressures. This signing with Las Vegas also reunites Ngakoue with Raiders DC Gus Bradley, who was the head coach of the Jaguars during the pass-rusher's first season in Jacksonville. That season, Ngakoue totaled eight sacks and 14 quarterback hits.