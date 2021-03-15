The Los Angeles Rams have already been one of the biggest movers and shakers this offseason following the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford a few weeks ago -- now they're dipping their toes in the free-agent waters in a rather big way. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the club is signing linebacker Leonard Floyd to a four-year contract that will pay him $64 million.

Floyd was one of Los Angeles' highest-profile free agents and the Rams made quick work to ensure that he'll be back with the club for the foreseeable future, inking him to this deal on the first day of the legal tampering period. Floyd signed a one-year "prove it" contract with the Rams last offseason after a four-year stint with the Chicago Bears, who picked him No. 9 overall back in 2016 out of Georgia.

In his first season with the Rams, Floyd looked like a top-10 selection, totaling a career-high 10.5 sacks over 16 games played (all starts). The 28-year-old also tallied 55 tackles, 30 pressures, and 19 quarterback hits. In the playoffs, Floyd added two more sacks to his name. Given that production in his first season with the Rams, it's no wonder the club was willing to throw a ton of money in Floyd's direction to ensure that he remains inside Sean McVay's defense.