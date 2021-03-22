The Los Angeles Rams added one of the best deep ball receivers in NFL history -- and certainly the best over the last decade -- in signing DeSean Jackson Sunday. Jackson agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams, reuniting him with head coach Sean McVay -- who coached Jackson in Washington for three seasons.

McVay was the offensive coordinator in Washington from 2014 to 2016, as Jackson finished with 142 catches for 2,702 yards and and 14 touchdowns. Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch twice with McVay, and averaged 19.03 yards per catch from 2014 to 2016 -- the best in the NFL (minimum 200 targets).

The Rams will use Jackson as a home run threat at receiver, a veteran presence to pair with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. No Rams receiver that was targeted over 20 times averaged over 12 yards per catch last season, making the need for Jackson necessary -- especially with Matthew Stafford in the fold.

Jackson has 32 touchdown catches of 50-plus yards in his career, trailing only Jerry Rice (36) for the most in NFL history. He has the most 60-plus yard touchdowns in NFL history with 25. Jackson also is sixth in NFL history in average yards per catch (17.4, minimum 500 receptions).

Jackson's second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't as successful as his first, as injuries plagued him over the past two seasons. He finished with just 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games with the team over the past two seasons, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. Not only did Jackson suffer a core muscle injury that kept him limited to just 65 snaps in 2019, but a hamstring strain and ankle fracture limited Jackson to just 179 snaps and 16% of the Eagles' offensive snaps in 2020.

If the 34-year-old Jackson can stay healthy, he'll provide a major boost for the Rams offense in 2021.