You didn't really think Rob Gronkowski was going to leave Tom Brady, did you? The veteran tight end may have quickly dipped his toes in the free agent waters, but has ultimately decided to head back to Tampa Bay, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Gronk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs that could be worth up to $10 million if the veteran hits all of his incentives.

Dating back to the Buccaneers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Gronkowski -- who caught two touchdowns in that win -- had made it clear that he not only wanted to return in 2021, but wanted to run it back with Tampa Bay. Now, this one-year deal ensures Gronkowski will play another season with Tom Brady as the two look to help the Bucs become the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back titles.

By the look of his social media activity since his deal has become public, it's safe to say the tight end is excited about his return.

Following Brady inking a deal with the Buccaneers last offseason and ending his two-decade run with the Patriots, Gronkowski elected to come out of retirement to join his QB in Tampa Bay. New England then traded his rights to the Bucs and just like that No. 87 was back in the NFL. While Gronkowski isn't the same legendary weapon he was during his heyday with the Patriots, he still proved to be a valuable piece in the Bucs offense. In 16 games played, the 31-year-old caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gronkowski added eight catches for 110 yards in the playoffs, along with those two touchdowns scored in Super Bowl LV.