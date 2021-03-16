The New Orleans Saints are set to begin the next era of their franchise after Drew Brees retired. Brees gave them 15 wonderful seasons that culminated with a Super Bowl XLIV championship, but head coach Sean Payton's next task will be choosing Brees' successor.

The Saints restructured the deal of Taysom Hill and are re-signing Jameis Winston, ensuring both quarterbacks will be back in New Orleans for 2021. Which player will actually get the job will be determined. Speaking on "The Dan Patrick Show" Tuesday, Payton revealed the plans for Winston and Hill -- but didn't rule out adding another quarterback to the mix.

"I think we are, and look, they'll be a few calls we'll make -- but our goal coming into the offseason was to obviously re-sign Jameis," Payton said. "Taysom played for us in four games last year and we'll let those guys go to work and I'm excited about it. I'm excited about those two. Those guys are fun to be around. I told both of them they are going to compete for this position. Now, there are a few things that may still be out there but I see those two competing for this position."

A few options remain on the free agent market that could entice the Saints (Alex Smith, Andy Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett), even though Hill and Winston have experience in Payton's system. There may not be a better option out there than Hill and Winston, leaving the two veterans to battle things out in camp.

Payton chose Hill over Winston last year and has a good sample size of the Saints' offense under Hill, who completed 71.9% of his passes for 834 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 39 times for 209 yards (5.36 yards per carry) with four touchdowns in four games. Hill recorded a 96.9 passer rating in his four starts as the Saints went 3-1 during that stretch. Winston threw just 11 passes in the regular season, but threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in the Saints' NFC divisional round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Payton has options now that both quarterbacks will be back for 2021. Saints training camp will certainly be interesting.