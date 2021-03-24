The New York Jets have found their top ball carrier for the 2021 season, a running back that has familiarity with the offense they are willing to run (no pun intended). New York signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coleman will be reunited with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh, who both were with him in San Francisco. LaFleur was the 49ers passing game coordinator and Saleh was the defensive coordinator, but LaFleur is expected to bring the 49ers zone-run scheme to New York.

Coleman spent two seasons with the 49ers, even though his San Francisco career was marred by injury. He had just 597 yards and six touchdowns in his 49ers tenure, playing just 22 games. Coleman fell out of favor in San Francisco in 2020, recording just 28 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in eight games (1.9 yards per carry).

In six NFL seasons, Coleman has rushed for 2,937 yards and 24 touchdowns while having 1,224 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. When healthy, Coleman is a valuable dual-threat back out of the backfield -- and is getting a golden opportunity to succeed in New York.

Coleman should be the favorite to receive the majority of the carries with Lamical Perine and Ty Johnson in the backfield, but the zone-run offense is designed for all three backs to share the wealth. The Jets could also use a high draft pick on a running back next month.

The Jets needed a veteran running back in the fold, and Coleman fits the bill.