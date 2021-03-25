For the second offseason in a row, Demarcus Robinson tested the free agent market only to eventually find his way back to Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 26-year-old receiver has re-signed with the Chiefs. Similar to the 2020 offseason, Robinson has agreed to a one-year deal with Kansas City, meaning that he'll see another season of Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football and then get another kick at the can at free agency in 2022.

Robinson has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs after the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida. Throughout his tenure, the 6-foot-1, 203 pound wideout has been a second-tier target for Mahomes in the K.C. offense behind the likes of receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

Demarcus Robinson KC • WR • 11 TAR 59 REC 45 REC YDs 466 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

In 2020, he notched career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (466) in 16 games played. In his nine starts last year, Robinson caught 35 of his 44 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

What may be intriguing to Robinson as he enters his sixth season as a member of the Chiefs is the potential for even more targets if Sammy Watkins ultimately signs elsewhere in free agency. That would open up 55 more targets from last year that Watkins saw that were turned into 421 yards receiving and two touchdowns. If Robinson were to adopt the lion's share of those looks from Mahomes, he could put together another career-year for himself and possibly secure a long-term deal somewhere.