Will Fuller was one of the top wide receivers when free agency opened, which made the talented deep threat landing with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal one of most surprising moves over the past week. Miami needed a wide receiver, but also was in prime position to select a game changer with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft.

The opportunity to land Fuller was a move Miami couldn't pass up, especially considering the wideout's interest in South Beach. The Dolphins are a team on the rise, but Fuller had a huge reason for signing with the Dolphins -- Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's an electric player. I watched him all through college. I didn't get much time to watch him in the NFL because I was with Houston, but I'm super excited to play with Tua and can't wait to work with him," Fuller said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to getting off to Miami as soon as possible and contact with him. I've already spoken with him on the phone and texted with him. We're setting things up to go over there in Miami and throw, so I'm excited about that as well in the near future coming up soon."

While Tagovailoa impressed the Dolphins coaching staff in the second half of last season, Fuller wants to be that deep-ball wide receiver that changes the dynamics of the Dolphins offense. Miami certainly has a home run threat in Fuller, who remains the only wide receiver in the NFL with at least 20 receiving touchdowns (22) on less than 250 targets (241) since 2017. Fuller is just one of five receivers in the NFL that have recorded one reception of at least 50 yards in each season since 2016 (Davante Adams, Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper and Robby Anderson are the others).

"I think my tape speaks for itself. I'm a vertical threat," Fuller said. "I bring an element to the Dolphins offense that can help other guys out and help this team continue to get better and help them to win. Whatever I can do to help this team win, whatever they ask of me, I'm going to do. So I'm excited to be here."

The Dolphins could still add another wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 18), giving Tagovailoa even more targets for 2021. While adding another playmaker could take targets away from Fuller, he's all for more pass catchers to share the wealth -- especially if it's Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith.

"The more talent we've got, the easier it will be for all of us," Fuller said. "Whatever they are going to do in the draft, I have no idea. That's above my head. I'm just here to do my job; but I'd love another receiver in the room. Just keep bringing talent and we'll keep making plays."