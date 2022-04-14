The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran wideout A.J. Green to a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday. The financial teams of Green's new deal with the club were not immediately disclosed.

The seven-time Pro Bowler joined the Cardinals last offseason after spending the first decade of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. In that first year in Arizona, Green played in 16 games and earned nine starts, while catching 54 of his 92 targets for 848 yards and three touchdowns. Those receiving yard totals were Green's best since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2017 and his 15.7 yards per reception were the second-highest of his career.

Green returning to the Cardinals always did seem to be a possibility and that only increased after receiver Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. With star wideout DeAndre Hopkins limited to 10 games in 2021 due to injury, Kirk led the team with 103 targets. Naturally, a bulk of those targets will be picked back up by Hopkins, but Green -- who was second on the team in receiving a season ago -- should factor in there as well.

While the 33-year-old adds depth to the receiver unit headlined by Hopkins and second-year pass-catcher Rondale Moore, Arizona could also still address the position at some point in the NFL Draft later this month. Currently, they own three selections inside the top-100.