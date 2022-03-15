Things are coming up roses for the Miami Dolphins in their wooing of former Dallas Cowboys during the outset of 2022 NFL free agency. Their first successful attempt arrived by way of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson who, after driving his value higher in 2021, agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Dolphins that is worth upwards of $22.8 million -- instantly becoming a complement to Jaylen Waddle and a key target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They've now reportedly secured some protection for Tagovailoa in adding starting offensive lineman Connor Williams to the mix.

Williams is reportedly agreeing to join the Dolphins on a two-year deal worth $14 million, per his agents via ESPN's Adam Schefter, a contract that includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money. Not expected to return to the Cowboys in 2022, the market on Williams led him to South Beach, where he will continue his budding career.

A former second-round pick in Dallas, Williams was moved from tackle (the position he spent a great deal of time playing at the University of Texas) to left guard, proving himself a viable starter in his new role but not without some warts. He was benched in 2021 by head coach Mike McCarthy, who noted it wasn't due to Williams' lack of production, but instead because the Cowboys felt as if the NFL officiating crews were targeting him -- Williams having often been the most penalized player on the team.

That led to an experiment to allow backup Connor McGovern to take the reins at left guard, but to disastrous results. Williams was eventually reinserted into the role and played admirably over the remainder of the season en route to free agency, but the Cowboys appeared ready to address the position in the offseason and look for a potential upgrade. Williams, however, does initially appear to be an upgrade for the Dolphins, who have to apply a sense of urgency to keeping Tagovailoa upright and healthy.