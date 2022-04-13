Former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott will sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $3.65 million, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. Elliott will join a Lions' secondary that includes fellow safeties Tracy Walker and Will Harris. Detroit's secondary finished 24th int he NFL in passing yards allowed last season and 26th in touchdown passes allowed.

A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Elliott missed his entire rookie season after fracturing his forearm during the preseason. A knee injury wiped out Elliott's second season after just six games. Elliott missed the second half of the 2021 season after sustaining biceps and pectoral muscle injuries.

Elliott managed to stay on the field in 2020, his third season in Baltimore. In 16 games, Elliott tallied 80 tackles. 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also made nine tackles during the Ravens' two postseason games. In six games last season, Elliott made 23 tackles while recording his first-career interception, which came at the expense of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Elliott played collegiate at Texas. During his final season with the Longhorns, Elliott recorded six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He also forced three touchdowns while helping Texas win three of its last four games that included a bowl win over Missouri.

The Lions went 3-13-1 during Dan Campbell's first season in Detroit. After failing to win its first 11 games, Detroit split its final six games of the 2021 season that included wins over playoff bound Arizona and Green Bay. Along with making changes on defense, the Lions helped improve their offense by re-signing receiver Josh Reynolds and signing former Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark to a one-year deal.