It's no secret the Green Bay Packers need to add multiple wide receivers this offseason, especially after the Davante Adams trade. The Packers are expected by many to draft a wideout with one of their two first-round picks, but Green Bay is also still working in free agency.

On Thursday, the Packers announced the signing of former No. 4 overall pick wide receiver Sammy Watkins. It's a one-year, $4 million deal, per ESPN. Watkins spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 games played. While he has eight NFL seasons under his belt, Watkins is just 28 and still possesses the kind of speed on the outside that could benefit Aaron Rodgers.

Watkins hit the ground running when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, as he caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. His second season would be his best, as Watkins caught 60 passes for a career-high 1,047 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns in just 13 games played. Watkins was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, and spent one season in L.A. before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins caught just eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Chiefs, but did get a Super Bowl ring to cap the 2019 campaign. He made a major impact for Kansas City that postseason, catching 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games.

Even with this signing, expect the Packers to take a wideout in the first round later this month. All five of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Green Bay taking at least one receiver in the opening round. A couple of prospects mocked to the Packers are Chris Olave out of Ohio State, Drake London of USC, Treylon Burks from Arkansas and Penn State's Jahan Dotson.