The Baltimore Ravens are trying to swoop in on Bobby Wagner, making sure the future Hall of Fame linebacker adds to his legacy in the charm city. CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting the Ravens and Wagner are "still talking" on a potential deal and they have made a "very competitive offer" in comparison to the Los Angeles Rams -- the other team in the Wagner sweepstakes.

Los Angeles is interested in Wagner, but he is reportedly seeking a price of over $10 million a year in free agency. The Ravens would have to clear some salary cap space if Wagner signs, but can easily make it work with some restructuring of contracts.

"We never really comment on who's visited or hasn't visited and those kinds of things in free agency, but Bobby Wagner's out there," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the owners meetings Monday. "We're looking at everybody. I can't sit here and say we're not talking about or to Bobby Wagner."

Wagner finished with 170 tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack, five passes defended, and a forced fumble in earning another Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection last season. Wagner has the most tackles in the NFL since being drafted in 2012 (1,383) and he's the only player in NFL history who has 1,300 tackles, 20 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 50 passes defended in his first 10 seasons.

The Ravens will stay the course on their pursuit of Wagner, but he's an ideal fit for a defense that has added Marcus Williams and is getting several players back from injury.

"We'll see what happens with that and other things we're working on right now," Harbaugh said. "I mean, one thing about Eric (Ravens GM Eric DeCosta) — Eric and Ozzie (Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome), both, and all of our guys — they work at it. So we'll see what happens."