The Seattle Seahawks sought additions to their pass rush and were able to agree to terms with Uchenna Nwosu on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nwosu will receive $20.5 million in the deal, $10.5 million guaranteed.

Nwosu finished with 40 tackles and five sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but appeared unlikely to re-sign once Los Angeles acquired Khalil Mack in a trade last week. He finished with 17 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and an interception.

Nwosu finished with 40 pressures and 23 hurries in his first season with regular playing time as a starter. He's expected to start in Seattle, bolstering a Seahawks' pass rush that finished with 34 sacks -- tied for 10th-fewest in the NFL.

Seattle has Kerry Hyder on the edge, but could lose Rasheem Green in free agency. Green earned an opportunity to start last year, which was more of a product of Seattle lacking edge rushers in training camp. The Seahawks discovered a gem in the former third-round pick, as Green recorded a career-high 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Green also had 32 pressures and 20 hurries playing 67% of the defensive snaps.

Nwosu could be Green's replacement or Seattle could bring Green back in the coming days. He joins Shelby Harris as the new additions on the Seahawks defensive line.