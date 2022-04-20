Had things gone according to plan, Vinny Curry would have just finished up his first season with the New York Jets after signing with the club last offseason. However, the veteran defensive end missed the entire 2021 season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder over the summer that resulted in him having to have his spleen removed after he developed blood clots.

While that issue proved to erase one season for Curry, it doesn't appear like he'll be sidelined much longer than that. On Wednesday, the Jets announced that they have re-signed Curry. The specific terms of that deal were not immediately disclosed. As the Associated Press notes, doctors told the 33-year-old in the summer that he was expected to make a full recovery and play again, so this new contract with New York does seem to confirm that early diagnosis.

Curry is entering his 11th season in the NFL. He initially entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles. He'd play his first six seasons with the Eagles before spending the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curry then went back to Philadelphia for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. During that 2020 campaign -- the last time Curry saw the field -- he totaled 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, and three sacks in 11 games played.

Not only are the Jets now slated to get Curry back in the fold, but fellow defensive end Carl Lawson -- the team's free agent prize of the 2021 offseason -- is also slated to return to the field after missing last season with a torn Achilles.