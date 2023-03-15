The legal tempering period is underway in the NFL as teams are set to execute their offseason plans. The NFL world will wait to see where Lamar Jackson ends up on the non-exclusive franchise tag tender, while other teams that don't need quarterbacks will engage in bidding wars for the top free agents available.

As free agency is set to begin, here's a look at the top 10 free agents available based on Pete Prisco's top 100 free agent rankings. The madness has begun.

Jackson does have the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning the Ravens can match any offer that comes his way from another team. Baltimore will have five days to match and if the Ravens decline, they will receive two first-round picks in return.

The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts since he entered the league in 2018. They average 28.0 points per game when Jackson is on the field compared to 20.0 when Jackson misses games. Jackson is one of six players in NFL history to reach 100-plus passing touchdowns and 4,000-plus rushing yards in a career, and the fastest to reach the mark by 31 games. The Ravens are averaging 184.8 rushing yards per game with Jackson as a starter in his career -- the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Basically Jackson is the top free agent on the board. There should be a frenzy to sign him for quarterback-needy teams. Former MVPs at 26 years old don't hit free agency everyday.

The Chiefs allowing Brown to test the free agent market has other teams salivating to get one of the league's top tackles on their offensive line.

Brown has been one of the best tackles in the game over the past four seasons, the only offensive tackle to reach the Pro Bowl in each of the past four years. The Chiefs left tackle allowed four sacks and 39 pressures in the regular season while allowing 10 pressures in three postseason games. Brown didn't allow a sack since Week 15 against the Texans and just two sacks since Week 9 against the Titans.

Good left tackles are hard to find in this league. Brown is one of those players.

One of the top safeties on the market and a leader in the Bills locker room, Poyer will be a huge value for any team that signs him.

Poyer had a huge year at the age of 31, finishing with 63 tackles, eight passes defended and four interceptions. The Bills were 12-0 when Poyer played last season and is the only player with 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks since 2017.

Poyer appears to be on his way out of Buffalo.

The list of good free agent safeties keeps on going with Gardner-Johnson, who was tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season despite playing in just 12 games. Only Trevon Diggs and Justin Simmons have more interceptions than Gardner-Johnson over the past two seasons.

The Eagles are making a push to keep Gardner-Johnson, but he has a strong market. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 63.8 passer rating targeting Gardner-Johnson last season, who can play both safety and cornerback.

David is one of the top linebackers on the market, and a highly productive player. He had 124 tackles and five passes defensed last season, playing all 17 games at the age of 32.

David has the most solo tackles in the league since 2012 (947) and tied for third in the NFL in forced fumbles (27).

Seumalo is a good starting guard in the league and will become an impactful starter for whatever team he ends up with in 2023. He allowed one sack and 17 pressures last season for the Eagles, allowing a pressure rate of only 2.7%.

Clowney had just 29 pressures and two sacks last season in 12 games, certainly not the season he wanted heading into free agency. The pressure rate of 10.2% was his lowest since 2018, while Clowney's four quarterback hits are the lowest since his rookie season -- when he played just four games.

Outside of Clowney's 2021 season when he had 53 pressures and nine sacks with 19 quarterback hits, Clowney has been held to three or fewer sacks in three of the last four years. He hasn't finished with 20 quarterback hits in a season since 2018 and has been held to under 30 pressures in a season two of the past three years.

9. Dalton Schultz DAL • TE • #86 TAR 89 REC 57 REC YDs 577 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Schultz is one of the top tight ends available on the market, specifically for his pass catching ability. Schultz has 135 catches (fourth amongst tight ends), 1,385 receiving yards (sixth), and 13 receiving touchdowns (fifth) over the last two years -- showcasing how good he's been as a pass catcher amongst his peers.

One of the good man-cover corners in the game, Ya-Sin allowed a 63.2 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted hm last season. He allowed just 51.7% of passes thrown his way to be caught with no touchdowns allowed.

For teams looking for a reliable corner, Ya-Sin provides excellent value.

Thornhill is one of the better value safeties in this free agent class, having three interceptions and 71 tackles with a sack. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Thornhill completed just 55.8% of their passes and had a 63.0 passer rating.

Some team will be getting a quality starter in Thornhill.