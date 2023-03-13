The Buffalo Bills are handling some in-house business leading up to the start of the new league year. Over the weekend, the club extended star linebacker Matt Milano and they've since turned their attention toward the offensive side of the ball, specifically in the backfield. The Bills are in the process of restructuring Nyheim Hines' contract to ensure that the running back will remain with the team in 2023, according to NFL Media.

Hines is set to convert part of his base salary into a signing bonus to help provide some cap relief for Buffalo ahead of free agency. While this does help the team out, the added incentives to his contract do give Hines the chance to earn more than the $4.79 million he was originally due in 2023. Prior to this restructure, Hines was set to count $4.79 million against the Bills salary cap for next season.

Hines was acquired by Buffalo in a midseason trade with the Colts on Nov. 1. The 26-year-old came into the league with Indianapolis, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of NC State. Upon his arrival into the NFL, Hines has proven to be a skilled receiver out of the backfield, catching 240 balls over the first five years of his career. That said, he did not show off that ability too much with Buffalo last season, catching just five of his nine targets in his nine games played.

Nyheim Hines BUF • RB • #20 Att 24 Yds 33 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Where Hines was particularly impactful with Buffalo came on special teams. He returned 19 kickoffs for 554 yards for the Bills last season and added kickoff returns for a touchdown, both of which came in Week 18 against New England. If Hines can continue to provide that type of burst on kickoffs, while incorporating that pass-catching ability that we saw in Indy, he will be a strong outlet for Josh Allen.