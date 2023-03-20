The first wave of free agency is coming to a close as many of the top free agents are off the board, signing new contracts with other teams or returning to their current franchise. The first few days were a frenzy, but the market has dried up as the second wave is set to take place.

Regardless, there are plenty of good players available. These are the best ones left at each position.

Quarterback

While Jackson has the non-exclusive franchise tag on him and the Baltimore Ravens can match any offer, he's available for any team to negotiate a contract with. Jackson is the top free agent left in the league.

The Ravens are 45-16 in Jackson's 61 starts since he entered the league in 2018. They average 28.0 points per game when Jackson is on the field compared to 20.0 when Jackson misses games. Jackson is one of six players in NFL history to reach 100-plus passing touchdowns and 4,000-plus rushing yards in a career, and the fastest to reach the mark by 31 games. The Ravens are averaging 184.8 rushing yards per game with Jackson as a starter in his career -- the most by any starting quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Former MVPs at 26 years old don't hit free agency very often.

Running back

This demonstrates how the running back market has thinned over the last several days, as all the top rushers are off the board. Elliott is the top player left in a dry market.

Elliott was arguably the worst starting running back in the league last season, finishing last in the NFL in yards per carry (3.8), tackles avoided (32), and percentage of runs that went for 10-plus yards (7.4%). His rushing-yards-per-game numbers have declined each season as a result of the number of touches accumulated over the course of his career, averaging a career-low 58.4 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry in 2022.

Wide receiver

The wide receiver market is thinning, but teams can get a decent pass catcher in Chark. A trusted jump ball target of Jared Goff's last season, Chark finished with 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns while missing six games last season.

The good news is he'll only be 26 when Week 1 rolls around in September.

Tight end

Easily the best tight end available, specifically based on his pass-catching ability. Schultz has 135 catches (fourth among tight ends), 1,385 receiving yards (sixth), and 13 receiving touchdowns (fifth) over the last two years -- showcasing how good he's been as a pass catcher among his peers.

With Mike Gesicki off the board, the market now turns to Schultz.

Offensive tackle

Lewan has experienced his fair share of injuries over the years, but is still a good player when he's on the field. Allowing four sacks and 22 pressures in his last full season (2021). Lewan can hold the fort down at left tackle -- in a league that doesn't have a lot of good ones.

Offensive guard

The 27-year-old has spent the first four years of his pro career in Denver after the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He's coming off a 2022 season where he gave up three sacks and was called for just one penalty on 967 offensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

Center

Hudson played just four games last season, but only allowed two pressures and a pressure percentage of 1.1% in his 284 snaps. He's worth the contract for a team that needs a center, and provides excellent value for an offensive line.

Edge rusher

Still one of the clutch edge rushers in football, Clark's 13.5 sacks in the playoffs are third-most in NFL history. Clark had just five sacks last season, but had 45 pressures and 13 quarterback hits. Clark has hit double digits in sacks twice and has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons (and is just 29).

Defensive tackle

Surprising Ford is still on the market as the second wave of free agency approaches. The 27-year-old has 83 quarterback pressures across the last three seasons, since 2020, the most on the Seattle Seahawks in that span. Any team who could use a solid rotational piece along the interior of the defensive line should give him a call.

Outside linebacker

The linebacker market was strong in free agency, so Morrow could be set to cash in. Morrow finished with a career-high 116 tackles while playing in all 17 games for the Chicago Bears last season.

Just 27 years old, 13.9% of Morrow's stops against the run resulted in a tackle. The 13 missed tackles are a concern.

Inside linebacker

Wagner is still one of the best players available on the market and still incredibly productive for his age (32). Notching a career-high six sacks, Wagner had 140 tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defended in earning All-Pro honors (first or second team) for the ninth consecutive year.

Wagner has finished with 100-plus tackles in all 11 of his seasons. He'll be a great find for the team that gets him.

Cornerback

One of the good man-cover corners in the game, Ya-Sin allowed a 63.2 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him last season. He allowed just 51.7% of passes thrown his way to be caught with no touchdowns allowed.

For teams looking for a reliable corner, Ya-Sin provides excellent value. He's a good find in the second wave of free agency.

Safety

Gardner-Johnson is the best free agent safety left, even if his market isn't what he thought it was going to be. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season despite playing in just 12 games. Only Trevon Diggs and Justin Simmons have more interceptions than Gardner-Johnson over the past two seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still making a push to keep Gardner-Johnson. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 63.8 passer rating targeting Gardner-Johnson last season, who can play both safety and cornerback.

Kicker

Even at 40 years old, Gould is still one of the best kickers in the game. Gould hit 27 of 34 field goal attempts last season (84.4%) and 50 of 51 extra point attempts (98.0%). He still has never missed a kick in the postseason -- as Gould is 29 of 29 on field goals and 39 of 39 on extra points.