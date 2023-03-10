Brandon Graham will be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, agreeing to a one-year deal to stay with the only franchise in the NFL he's played for, the team announced Friday. Per ESPN, Graham declined to enter free agency out of loyalty to the organization and agreed to terms on a deal worth up to $6 million.

"I wasn't interested in going anywhere else," Graham said (via the team's official website). "This is my home. I love everything about the Eagles, about being part of this family, and I'm excited for what we've got going here. I can't wait to get it started again."

Graham is coming off a season in which he finished with a career-high 11 sacks to go with 48 pressures with 16 quarterback hits (17.1% pressure rate). He was part of a defense that had 70 sacks on the season, the third most in a season in NFL history.

A franchise icon in Philadelphia, Graham was the man responsible for the greatest defensive play in franchise history -- strip sacking Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII to bring the Eagles their first Super Bowl title (and first championship in 57 years).

Graham has spent all 13 seasons of his career in Philadelphia and is one of the best defensive players in franchise history. His 70 career sacks are fourth in franchise history, trailing only Reggie White (124), Trent Cole (85.5), and Clyde Simmons (76).

Graham will play his 14th season with the Eagles, tying Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons played in team history. He's 10 games away from matching David Akers (188) for the most games ever played in an Eagles uniform (five games away from matching Brian Dawkins for the most by a defensive player in an Eagles uniform).

The Eagles have Graham back for another season in Philadelphia, where he wanted to be all along. Graham wanted to finish his career in Philadelphia -- and now he'll get that opportunity.