The Las Vegas Raiders have turned their quarterback room on its head this offseason. The team released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr and replaced him with former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, and now Las Vegas is adding some more depth at the position. On Tuesday, the Raiders inked veteran Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal, his agency confirmed.

Similar to the Garoppolo addition, Hoyer is very familiar with head coach Josh McDaniels during their shared time in New England with the Patriots. Hoyer has spent eight of his 14 NFL seasons in the NFL with the Patriots throughout three different tenures and had overlap with McDaniels -- who was serving as the team's offensive coordinator -- in four of them. While Hoyer has primarily been with the Patriots, he and Garoppolo -- who was drafted by New England in 2014 and was with the team until midway through the 2017 season -- never had any crossover. Given their shared background and familiarity in McDaniels' offense, however, Hoyer should be looked at as an ideal backup to Garoppolo going into 2023.

The 37-year-old was released by New England earlier this offseason.

Hoyer started one game for the Patriots last season following a high ankle sprain to Mac Jones. That said, he left that Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in the first half after suffering a concussion. Before departing, he completed five of his six passes for 37 yards. Hoyer remained on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Brian Hoyer NE • QB • #5 CMP% 83.3 YDs 37 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Patriots in 2009 out of Michigan State. He initially backup up Tom Brady before he was released before the start of the 2012 season during final roster cuts. He eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and saw the most starting action of his career, getting the nod in 16 of his 17 games played over the course of two seasons. In that span, he went 10-6, averaged 231.8 yards per game, had 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go along with a 77.6 passer rating.

More recently, Hoyer has spent the last three seasons as a backup for New England, a role he'll serve with the Raiders inside a familiar offensive system.