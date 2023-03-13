Jamel Dean is staying in Tampa. Instead of signing elsewhere, the the veteran defensive back has come to terms with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dean logged 38 starts during his first four seasons with the Buccaneers. He had seven regular season starts during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run in 2020 while starting in each of the team's four playoff games. Dean had four tackles and a pass breakup during Tampa's 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

Dean made 11 regular season starts in 2021 before becoming a full-time starter last season. In 15 games, Dean tallied two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and 57 tackles last fall while helping the Buccaneers win a third consecutive division title.

Along with developing into a starting cornerback, Dean has continued to be a valued member of the Buccaneers' special teams units.

The Buccaneers are hard at work rebuilding a roster that no longer includes future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay is reportedly interested in signing former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who spent the 2022 season in Carolina. The Buccaneers are also reportedly exploring trade possibilities for starting offensive lineman Shaq Mason. There are also questions regarding the future of longtime Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, who is a free agent.