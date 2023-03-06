Frank Clark has been one of the mainstays along the defensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs over the last few seasons, but those days may be coming to an end. After being unable to find common ground on a reworked contract, the team is now expected to release the 29-year-old pass rusher, according to ESPN.

Clark was entering the final year of his contract and carries a sizable $28.6 million cap hit for 2023 along with a $20.5 million base salary. Given that massive cap number and the Chiefs currently roughly $500,000 over the salary cap, it makes sense that the team would approach Clark about a reworked deal to give them more breathing room as it relates to the cap before the start of the new league year. However, whatever those proposed alterations were, it doesn't seem like they were palatable for either side as they now head for a divorce.

By releasing Clark, the Chiefs would save $21 million off of the salary cap.

Kansas City first acquired Clark in an offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring of 2019 and has been with the organization ever since. In that time, he's blossomed into a Pro Bowl pass rusher that has helped the franchise to two Super Bowl titles, including a win over the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago in Super Bowl LVII.

Last season, the former second-round pick out of Michigan totaled 39 tackles and five sacks in 15 regular season games. He added 2.5 sacks and seven tackles while starting in each of Kansas City's three playoff matchups. As it stands currently, Clark is No. 3 all-time among the NFL's playoff sack leaders with 13.5 sacks.

Naturally, losing Clark creates a hole that the Chiefs need to fill this offseason, but they have an in-house option in 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis that could see an uptick in playing time with his departure. Meanwhile, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson does have Kansas City taking Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee with the No. 31 overall pick in his latest mock, which would also help cushion the blow of releasing Clark.