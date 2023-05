Free agency returns at the forefront of the NFL with the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close. Many of the top free agents are off the board, yet there are still good players available looking for a new team. Teams will start calling during the post-draft wave for the top free agents remaining on the board.

There are plenty of good players available, even in the third wave of free agency. These are the best ones left at each position.

Quarterback

Slim pickings at the quarterback position with Lamar Jackson officially back with the Ravens, leaving Wentz as the best available in a market that's significantly dried up.

Wentz completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards last year with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions (80.2 passer rating), getting benched in favor off Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell. He likely has a job if he's willing to accept a role as a backup.

Running back

This demonstrates how the running back market has thinned over the last several days, as all the top rushers are off the board. Ezekiel Elliott is the top player left in a dry market.

Elliott was arguably the worst starting running back in the league last season, finishing last in the NFL in yards per carry (3.8), tackles avoided (32), and percentage of runs that went for 10-plus yards (7.4%). His rushing-yards-per-game numbers have declined each season as a result of the number of touches accumulated over the course of his career, averaging a career-low 58.4 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry in 2022.

Wide receiver

Landry is the most accomplished wideout amongst the free agents, even if the five-time Pro Bowl wideout had just 25 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown in an injury-plagued season. Just 30 years old, teams should be willing to take a flyer on Landry -- who is still one of the top route runners when healthy.

Tight end

Not many tight ends left on the market, but Cameron Brate has valuable starting experience in the league (33 starts in 126 career games). He had just 20 catches for 174 yards last seaosn at the age of 31, but provides value in two-tight end sets and good tight end depth.

Offensive tackle

Taylor Lewan has experienced his fair share of injuries over the years, but is still a good player when he's on the field. Allowing four sacks and 22 pressures in his last full season (2021). Lewan can hold the fort down at left tackle -- in a league that doesn't have a lot of good ones.

Of course, there's also the possibility Lewan could retire -- but he hasn't yet made that decision.

Offensive guard

Dalton Risner has spent the first four years of his pro career in Denver after the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2022 season where he gave up three sacks and was called for just one penalty on 967 offensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

Center

Rodney Hudson played just four games last season, but only allowed two pressures and a pressure percentage of 1.1% in his 284 snaps. He's worth the contract for a team that needs a center, and provides excellent value for an offensive line.

Defensive end

Still one of the clutch edge rushers in football, Frank Clark's 13.5 sacks in the playoffs are third most in NFL history. Clark had just five sacks last season, but had 45 pressures and 13 quarterback hits. Clark has hit double digits in sacks twice and has made the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons (and is just 29).

Defensive tackle

It's surprising that Poona Ford is still on the market as the second wave of free agency approaches. The 27-year-old has 83 quarterback pressures across the last three seasons, since 2020, the most on the Seattle Seahawks in that span. Any team who could use a solid rotational piece along the interior of the defensive line should give him a call.

Edge rusher/Outside linebacker

Floyd is the best outside linebacker available -- although he's more of an edge rusher. Floyd had 54 pressures and nine sacks for the Los Angeles Rams last season -- and he's only 30.

Floyd also had a pressure rate of 11.6% with 22 quarterback hits.

Inside linebacker

Deion Jones is coming off his first season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in 11 games and starting five. He recorded 44 tackles, with 25 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. He added an interception to his stats sheet last year, bringing his career total to 12. Last season was far from Jones' best, but saw a lot of success in the first few years of his NFL career, including a Pro Bowl selection.

Cornerback

One of the good man-cover corners in the game, Rock Ya-Sin allowed a 63.2 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him last season. He allowed just 51.7% of passes thrown his way to be caught with no touchdowns allowed.

For teams looking for a reliable corner, Ya-Sin provides excellent value. He's a good find in the second wave of free agency.

Safety

The safety market hasn't been strong in free agency, so there are plenty of good starters available. Adrian Amos is the top safety left, despite allowing 12 pass touchdowns in coverage over the past two seasons.

Amos had a career-worst 70.2% completion rate allowed when being targeted last year and an 103.8 passer rating allowed. Stil just 29, Amos did have a career-high 102 tackles last season.

Kicker

Even at 40 years old, Robbie Gould is still one of the best kickers in the game. Gould hit 27 of 34 field goal attempts last season (84.4%) and 50 of 51 extra point attempts (98.0%). He still has never missed a kick in the postseason -- as Gould is 29 of 29 on field goals and 39 of 39 on extra points.