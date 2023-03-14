Instead of chasing another chance to be a starter, Jameis Winston is staying in New Orleans. Winston, a former Pro Bowler who has mostly been a backup in New Orleans, is finalizing a deal to return to the Saints for the 2023 season, as reported by CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

In New Orleans, Winston will back up Derek Carr, who agreed to terms with the team earlier this offseason following a successful nine-year run with the Raiders.

Drew Brees' backup for the 2020 season, Winston was initially named as Brees' successor after winning the starting job the following season. The Saints rolled out to a 5-2 start with Winston under center before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. New Orleans stumbled to a 9-8 final record with Winston on the sideline.

Winston suffered another injury early in the 2022 season. Upon returning from his injury, Winston spent the remainder of the season as Andy Dalton's backup. The Saints, largely due to the play of their offense, finished the season with a 7-10 record.

A national champion and Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State, Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston was a prolific passer during his time with the Buccaneers. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and threw for over 4,000 in three separate seasons. Winston also threw 90 interceptions during his five seasons in Tampa that included a league-high 30 picks in 2019.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • #2 CMP% 63.5 YDs 858 TD 4 INT 5 YD/Att 7.46 View Profile

Winston joined the Saints after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady during the 2020 season. And while he is still just 29 years old, it appears that Winston is content to serve as a Carr's backup while remaining in New Orleans.