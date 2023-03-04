The flirtation between the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. has split into the offseason. While speaking to reporters on Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the continued pursuit of Beckham now that he is a full year removed from tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the L.A. Rams.

"He's somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season," Jones said, via ESPN.

Jones' latest comments come after a 2022 season for the Cowboys that prominently featured the side story of Beckham possibly coming aboard. The veteran receiver went on free-agent visits across the league that almost mirrored a college recruitment. Of course, the Cowboys were one of those teams making their pitch to ink Beckham to a deal, and Jones even went on the record in mid-December, saying there was a good chance that "Odell's going to join us."

That never ended up coming to fruition as Beckham didn't sign with the Cowboys or any team for that matter. One key reasons why he may not have landed with a team for the 2022 season could've been due to his recovery timeline from that torn ACL and possibly still not close to 100 percent upon arrival. After all, he didn't work out for teams during those visits last year.

Beckham is now a year removed from that tear and can sign with any team whenever he desires. Could Dallas finally be able to close the deal and bring in the former All-Pro pass catcher?

"I want to tell you, don't dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent. At any place, I would in a New York minute, if I think it fits more than a short-term situation for us," said Jones, via The Athletic, when asked about improving the Cowboys roster with a significant move.

Even at 30 years old, Beckham would certainly qualify as a "special" signing for Dallas, giving this offense what it's been missing. During the 2022 campaign, the lack of a top-tier receiver opposite of CeeDee Lamb was apparent, which would be a role Beckham could fill quite nicely.