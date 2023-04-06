The Carolina Panthers have been busy this offseason. They've hired a new head coach, traded up to the No. 1 overall pick and have made a wide array of moves in free agency. The team continued its rebuild Thursday as it reached a deal with veteran defensive back Eric Rowe, the team announced. The specific terms of Rowe's deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 30-year-old spent the last four seasons with Miami as a member of the Dolphins secondary. In 14 games played during the regular season (six starts), Rowe totaled 56 tackles, two pass breakups and two sacks.

He initially entered the league as a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 out of Utah and was traded to the New England Patriots after just one season. With Bill Belichick's squad, Rowe was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He was a notable piece to New England's 28-3 comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI where he had a pass breakup and four tackles. Rowe also got a Super Bowl LIII ring with the Patriots, but was on injured reserve during that postseason run.

Rowe was a cornerback for most of his time with the Patriots but made the transition to safety upon signing with the Dolphins in 2019 and has been at that spot ever since. Given his background, he does bring some versatility to a Carolina secondary that also added safety Vonn Bell earlier this offseason.

Rowe joins a Panthers secondary headlined by Bell and Xavier Woods at safety and Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson and Donte Jackson at corner.