The 2022 NFL season has come to a close with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. Teams still are trying to figure out ways to stop the Chiefs, which makes this offseason crucial.

Teams will be making weighty roster decisions over the next several weeks, leading up to the start of the legal tampering period on March 13. Teams will be releasing players to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year (March 16), and creating even more cap space as the league is set to experience another quarterback carousel featuring some of the top signal callers in the game.

Last offseason was one of the busiest in years. Can 2023 top it? With the start of the legal tampering period less than a month away, here's a look at all the unrestricted free agents around the league, each team's salary cap situation, and the top positional needs for each franchise.

Unrestricted free agents: Justin Pugh (G), Matt Prater (K), Kelvin Beachum (RT), Byron Murphy (CB), Cody Ford (RG), Nike Vigil (LB), Tanner Vallejo (LB), Andy Lee (P), Zeke Turner (LB), Trysten Hill (DT), Darrel Williams (RB), Antonio Hamilton (CB), Will Hernandez (RG), Charles Washington (S), Stephen Anderson (TE), Chris Banjo (S), Aaron Brewer (LS), Max Garcia (LG), Maxx Williams (TE), Zach Allen (DT), Ben Niemann (LB), Pharoh Cooper (WR), Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Billy Price (C), Josh Jackson (CB), Rashaad Coward (RT), Corey Clement (RB), Trace McSorley (QB), Michael Dogbe (DT), Sean Harlow (C0, Joshua Miles (RT)

Projected cap space: $14,604,205

Team needs: EDGE, CB, OT

The Cardinals will be revamping their defense under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, so cornerback will be a top priority in free agency. The DeAndre Hopkins situation will rear its ugly head as Arizona may move on from its No. 1 wide receiver. A revamp of the position may be coming there.

Unrestricted free agents: Kaleb McGary (RT), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR), Isaiah Oliver (CB), Rashaan Evans (LB), Bradley Pinion (P), Keith Smith (FB), Vincent Taylor (DT), Erik Harris (S), Damiere Byrd (WR), Germain Ifedi (RT), Elijah Wilkinson (LG), Beau Brinkley (LS), KhaDarel Hodge (WR), Mike Ford (CB), Jaleel Johnson (DT), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB), MyCole Pruitt (TE), Anthony Firkser (TE), Colby Gossett (RG), Cornell Armstrong (CB), Matt Dickerson (DT), Chuma Edoga (LT), Rashad Fenton (CB), Lorenzo Carter (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $56,575,855

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB

The Falcons will need a quarterback to compete with Desmond Ridder, so they could gauge the market for a veteran. The priority for Atlanta in free agency should be improving the pass rush and secondary as the defense allowed the highest percentage of possessions ending in an offensive score last season.

Unrestricted free agents: Marcus Peters (CB), Justin Houston (EDGE), Kyle Fuller (CB), Lamar Jackson (QB), Ja'Wuan James (LT), Sammy Watkins (WR), Trayvon Mullen (CB), Jason Pierre-Paul (EDGE), Steven Means (EDGE), Josh Oliver (TE), Vince Biegel (LB), Kenyan Drake (RB), Demarcus Robinson (WR), Kevon Seymour (CB), Justice Hill (RB), Ben Powers (LG)

Projected cap space: $24,978,480

Team needs: WR, CB, G

The Ravens will have to get the Lamar Jackson contract situation figured out, but will have to get a wide receiver -- or two -- to keep the franchise quarterback satisfied. Baltimore also needs help at cornerback if the Ravens choose not to bring Peters back.

Unrestricted free agents: Jordan Poyer (S), Case Keenum (QB), Tremaine Edmunds (LB), Tyler Matakevich (LB), Jamison Crowder (WR), David Quessenberry (RG), Sam Martin (P), Taiwan Jones (RB), Greg Van Roten (RG), Bobby Hart (RT), Ike Boettger (RG), Shaq Lawson (EDGE), A.J. Klein (LB), Cole Beasley (WR), Dean Marlowe (S), Jake Kumerow (WR), Devin Singletary (RB), Jaquan Johnson (S), Tommy Sweeney (TE), Roger Saffold (LG), Jordan Phillips (DT)

Projected cap space: -$16,770,436

Team needs: S, OG, DT

The Bills are a championship contender, yet are at a crossroads as a franchise in how to get there. Poyer should be a top priority to re-sign, along with Edmunds. Getting extra help at running back would also help out Josh Allen, as would better interior offensive line play.

Unrestricted free agents: Sam Darnold (QB), Cameron Erving (RT), Bradley Bozeman (C), Cory Littleton (LB), D'Onta Foreman (RB), Andre Roberts (WR), J.J. Jansen (LS), Rashard Higgins (WR), Henry Anderson (DT), T.J. Carrie (CB), Sean Chandler (S0, Juston Burris (S), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (LB), Justin Layne (CB), Michael Jordan (LG), Eddy Pineiro (K), Matt Ioannidis (DT)

Projected cap space: -$7,743,950

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE

Darnold is a free agent, and the Panthers will have a decision to make regarding his future -- as the market for quarterbacks will be enough to improve at the position. Carolina could also use another pass rusher to pair with Brian Burns and more depth at cornerback with Jaycee Horn's injury history.

Unrestricted free agents: Byron Pringle (WR), Nicholas Morrow (LB), Riley Reiff (RT), N'Keal Harry (WR), Ryan Griffin (TE), DeAndre Houston-Carson (S), Patrick Scales (LS), Matthew Adams (LB), Dane Cruikshank (S), Joe Thomas (LB), Mike Pennel (DT), Michael Schofield (RG), Dakota Dozier (LG), Tim Boyle (QB), Nathan Peterman (QB), Elijah Lee (LB), Dante Pettis (WR), David Montgomery (RB), Khari Blasingame (FB), Trevon Wesco (TE), Armon Watts (DT), Angelo Blackson (DT)

Projected cap space: $94,434,449

Team needs: WR, OT, EDGE

Having the No. 1 pick greatly benefits the Bears, whether they decide to keep Justin Fields or not. The Bears also have plenty of salary cap space to improve at wide receiver and get Fields -- or whoever their quarterback is -- actual pass catchers (even if the wide receiver market in free agency is less than ideal).

Unrestricted free agents: Jessie Bates III (S), Vonn Bell (S), Eli Apple (CB), Hayden Hurst (TE), Tre Flowers (CB), Samaje Perine (RB), Drew Sample (TE), Clark Harris (LS), Max Scharping (RG), Brandon Allen (QB), Trent Taylor (WR), Michael Thomas (S), Germaine Pratt (LB), Trayveon Williams (RB), Chris Lammons (LB)

Projected cap space: $35,673,058

Team needs: CB, S, TE

Safety is the biggest concern for the Bengals, as they have to work out a long-term deal with Jessie Bates -- who played on the franchise tag this season. Bell and Apple are also free agents, making it three members of the secondary that Cincinnati may need to place. They have plenty of cap space to work with, especially with extensions coming to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase soon.

Unrestricted free agents: Deion Jones (LB), Kareem Hunt (RB), Jacoby Brissett (QB), Taven Bryan (DT), Chris Hubbard (LT), Greedy Williams (CB), Ronnie Harrison (S), D'Earnest Johnson (RB), Stephen Weatherly (EDGE), Ethan Pocic (C), Jesse James (TE), Reggie Ragland (LB), Jermaine Carter Jr. (LB), Pharaoh Brown (TE), Jordan Kunaszyk (LB), Tae Davis (LB), Chase Winovich (LB), Sione Takitaki (LB), Hjalte Froholdt (RG), Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE), Anthony Walker Jr. (LB)

Projected cap space: -$13,534,606

Team needs: DT, WR, OT

The Browns could use an upgrade at wide receiver, but will have to clear some space this offseason in order to do so. A consistent No. 2 option will help out Deshaun Watson, whose hefty contract significantly kicks in this year. They'll need help on the defensive line as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Dalton Schultz (TE), Anthony Brown (CB), Dante Fowler Jr. (EDGE), T.Y. Hilton (WR), Anthony Barr (LB), Leighton Vander Esch (LB), Jason Peters (LT), C.J. Goodwin (CB), Johnathan Hankins (DT), Noah Brown (WR), Jake McQuaide (LS), Matt Overton (LS), Luke Gifford (LB), Carlos Watkins (DT), Cooper Rush (QB), Brett Maher (K), Connor McGovern (LG), Aviante Collins (LG), Tony Pollard (RB), Donovan Wilson (S)

Projected cap space: -$7,008,743

Team needs: OG, DT, LB

Pollard should be the top priority to resign in Dallas, as the Cowboys have a decision to make on Ezekiel Elliott now that he doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his contract. Dallas could also use some help on the interior of the offensive and defensive line. The Cowboys typically aren't big spenders in free agency.

Unrestricted free agents: Billy Turner (RT), Calvin Anderson (LT), Tom Compton (RT), Kareem Jackson (S), Mike Boone (RB), Dalton Risner (LG), Cameron Fleming (RT), Andrew Beck (TE), Eric Saubert (TE), DeShawn Williams (DT), Latavius Murray (RB), Alex Singleton (LB), Dre'Mont Jones (DT), Marlon Mack (RB), Eric Tomlinson (TE), Darius Phillips (CB), Dakota Allen (CB)

Projected cap space: $9,387,224

Team needs: OT, LB, DT

The Broncos will have some room to improve their roster, especially with Sean Payton back as the head coach -- making Denver an attractive place for free agents. Improving on the offensive line is a must this offseason, especially with the limited number of draft picks.

Unrestricted free agents: Jamaal Williams (RB), Mike Hughes (CB), Alex Anzalone (LB), Evan Brown (C), Chris Board (LB), Josh Woods (LB), DeShon Elliott (S), Michael Badgley (K), Justin Jackson (RB), Nate Sudfeld (QB), Isaiah Buggs (DT), C.J. Moore (S), Will Harris (S), Dan Skipper (LT), Austin Bryant (EDGE), John Cominsky (DT), Amani Oruwariye (CB), D.J. Chark (WR)

Projected cap space: $13,915,951

Team needs: TE, CB, DT

The Lions are one of the up-and-coming teams in the league, but they need to tinker with their roster heading into the offseason. Trading T.J. Hockenson opened Detroit up to a change at tight end, and cornerback is another priority after having the No. 30 pass defense. Detroit gave up the most yards in the league last year, so the whole defense needs to improve -- building around Aidan Hutchinson.

Unrestricted free agents: Allan Lazard (WR), Dallin Leavitt (S), Rudy Ford (S), Eric Wilson (LB), Corey Balantine (CB), Keisean Nixon (CB), Justin Hollins (EDGE), Adrian Amos (S), Dean Lowry (DT), Mason Crosby (K), Marcedes Lewis (TE), Robert Tonyan (TE), Jarran Reed (DT), Randall Cobb (WR)

Projected cap space: -$16,481,743

Team needs: WR, TE, DT

With the future of Aaron Rodgers in doubt, the Packers would like to have an answer on that sooner rather than later. Regardless, wide receiver needs to be addressed in free agency or the draft -- especially if Allen Lazard departs. Christian Watson has the makings of a star, but he needs help -- especially if Rodgers returns.

Unrestricted free agents: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (EDGE), Rasheem Green (EDGE), Kyle Allen (QB), Rex Burkhead (RB), M.J. Stewart (S), Justin McCray (RG), Tavierre Thomas (CB), Neville Hewitt (LB), Tremon Smith (CB), Jon Weeks (LS), Chris Moore (WR), Scott Quesenberry (C), Kevin Pierre-Lewis (LB), Phillip Dorsett (WR), Derek Rivers (EDGE), Taylor Stallworth (DT), Jordan Akins (TE), O.J. Howard (TE), Jeff Driskel (QB), Royce Freeman (RB), Jonathan Owens (S)

Projected cap space: $37,612,053

Team needs: QB, EDGE, TE

The Texans will be seeking a franchise quarterback in the draft this offseason, while new head coach DeMeco Ryans will revamp the defense with the large amount of cap space Houston has. This team can afford to part ways with a lot of their free agents.

Unrestricted free agents: Matt Pryor (LT), Brandon Facyson (CB), Tyquan Lewis (EDGE), Ashton Dulin (WR), Rodney McLeod (S), Ben Banogu (EDGE), Dennis Kelly (RT), Parris Campbell (WR), Armani Watts (S), Matt Haack (P), Tony Brown (CB), Chase McLaughlin (K), Bobby Okereke (LB), Byron Cowart (DT), E.J. Speed (LB), Yannick Ngakoue (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $12,440,976

Team needs: QB, OT, WR

The Colts are desperate to get a quarterback this offseason, as general manager Chris Ballard will seek to find that franchise quarterback in the draft. Indianapolis can use available cap space to improve the offensive line in free agency, after it gave up 60 sacks last year (second most in NFL).

Unrestricted free agents: Evan Engram (TE), Marvin Jones (WR), Dawuane Smoot (EDGE), Arden Key (EDGE), Chris Manhertz (TE), Dan Arnold (TE), C.J. Beathard (QB), Andrew Wingard (S), Jawaan Taylor (RT), Adam Gostis (DT), Corey Peters (DT), Tre Herndon (CB), Darrell Henderson (RB)

Projected cap space: -$22,753,686

Team needs: WR, OT, OG

After a surprising AFC South championship and a playoff berth in 2022, the future is bright for Jacksonville as the Jaguars enter year two of the Doug Pederson-Trevor Lawrence era. Re-signing Evan Engram is a top priority, along with added depth at wide receiver behind Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

Unrestricted free agents: Orlando Brown (LT), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Carlos Dunlap (EDGE), Derrick Nnadi (DT), Andrew Wylie (RT), Ronald Jones II (RB), Brandon Williams (DT), Blake Bell (TE), Michael Burton (FB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Deon Bush (S), Jerick McKinnon (RB), Juan Thornhill (S), Justin Watson (WR), Khalen Saunders (DT), Nick Allegretti (LG)

Projected cap space: -$3,507,734

Team needs: WR, OT, S

The Chiefs were deep at wide receiver this year, but the Super Bowl champions could use an upgrade there. Look for a few restructured contracts to make that happen. Kansas City also needs to bring back Jerick McKinnon, who teamed up well with Isiah Pecheco during the stretch run.

Unrestricted free agents: Clelin Farrell (EDGE), Anthony Averett (CB), Brandon Parker (RT), Denzel Perryman (LB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Jerry Tillery (DT), Mack Hollins (WR), Rock Ya-Sin (CB), Jakob Johnson (FB), Duron Harmon (S), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT), Jayon Brown (LB), Andrew Billings (DT), Ameer Abdullah (RB), Sidney Jones (CB), Isaac Rochell (DT), Tashawn Bower (EDGE), Jordan Jenkins (EDGE), Matthias Farley (S0, Kyle Peko (DT), Hroniss Grasu (C), Harvey Langi (LB), Keelan Cole (WR), Micah Kiser (LB), Jackson Barton (LT), Alex Bars (LG), Jarrett Stidham (QB), Foster Moreau (TE)

Projected cap space: $48,389,838

Team needs: OT, EDGE, LB

Plenty of cap space for the Raiders as free agency approaches, enough to lure a certain quarterback from the Packers over to Vegas. The Raiders will have to pay Jacobs in a crowded running back market if they wish, especially since he's the defending rushing champion. Vegas has a lot of free agents, but it would be better off revamping the pass rush and improving at off-ball linebacker.

Unrestricted free agents: Kyle Van Noy (LB), Chase Daniel (QB), Bryce Callahan (CB), Morgan Fox (DT), Will Clapp (C), Nasir Adderley (S), DeAndre Carter (WR), Christian Covington (DT), Tyeler Davidson (DT), Richard Rodgers (TE), Troy Reeder (LB), J.K. Scott (P), Trey Pipkins (RT), Drue Tranquill (LB), Easton Stick (QB)

Projected cap space: -$20,511,524

Team needs: OT, DT, WR

The Chargers went on their spending spree in free agency last offseason, but still have to address right tackle spot in order to protect Justin Herbert. They could use more depth at wide receiver behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams too, along with extra insurance at running back. Protecting Herbert is the top priority.

Unrestricted free agents: Baker Mayfield (QB), Matt Gay (K), Taylor Rapp (S), Ty Nsekhe (LT), Oday Aboushi (G), Brandon Powell (WR), Matt Skura (C), Riley Dixon (P), Malcolm Dixon (RB), David Long (CB), Matt Orzech (LS), Travin Howard (LB), Greg Gaines (DT), David Edwards (LG), Nick Scott (S), A'Shaun Robinson (DT), Troy Hill (CB), Coleman Shelton (RG)

Projected cap space: -$14,122,570

Team needs: WR, EDGE, OG

The Rams don't have a lot of draft picks and are in cap hell, yet have top-end talent to improve for 2023. This is another team that has to protect its quarterback if it wishes to contend for the NFC West title. Getting an edge rusher to help out Aaron Donald wouldn't hurt either.

Unrestricted free agents: Mike Gesicki (TE), Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Eric Rowe (S), Melvin Ingram (EDGE), Nik Needham (CB), Duke Riley (LB), Elandon Roberts (LB), Adam Shaheen (TE), Raheem Mostert (RB), Trey Flowers (EDGE), Clayton Fejedelem (S), Greg Little (LT), Sam Eguavoen (LB), John Jenkins (DT), Thomas Morstead (P), Geron Christian (LT), Brandon Shell (RT), Trent Sherfield (WR), Justin Bethel (CB), Kendall Lamm (LT), Jeff Wilson (RB), Justin Zimmer (DT), River Cracraft (WR), Michael Dieter (C), Andrew Van Ginkel (EDGE), Myles Gaskin (RB), Eric Fisher (LT)

Projected cap space: -$16,377,201

Team needs: RB, TE, LB

The Dolphins will attempt to upgrade at running back to help Tua Tagovailoa avoid any more concussions, while adding extra insurance at tight end after Gesicki will surely depart. More depth at tackle wouldn't hurt Miami going forward either.

Unrestricted free agents: Garrett Bradbury (C), Greg Joseph (K), Nick Mullens (QB), Chandon Sullivan (CB), Irv Smith Jr. (TE), Jonathan Bullard (DT), Andrew DePaola (LS), Duke Shelley (CB), Austin Schlottmann (LG), Alexander Mattison (RB), Olisaemeka Udoh (LT), Kris Boyd (CB), Olabisi Johnson (WR), Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Patrick Robinson (CB)

Projected cap space: -$23,295,007

Team needs: OG, LB, CB

Another year the Vikings need to improve the offensive line, specifically with Garrett Bradbury hitting free agency. Minnesota needs to make it a priority to bring Bradbury back to salvage an offensive line that did improve in 2022, yet needs to be better. Finding some help at cornerback and more depth at wide receiver wouldn't hurt.

Unrestricted free agents: Nelson Agholor (WR), Jonathan Jones (CB), Jakobi Meyers (WR), Isaiah Wynn (RT), Matthew Slater (WR), Cody Davis (S), Jabrill Peppers (S), Marcus Cannon (RT), Joejuan Williams (CB), Carl Davis (DT), Daniel Ekuale (DT), Michael Palardy (P), Raekwon McMillan (LB), Joe Cardona (LS), Conor McDermott (RG), James Ferentz (LG), Damien Harris (RB), Mack Wilson (LB), Devin McCourty (S)

Projected cap space: $34,198,047

Team needs: WR, DT, LB

The Patriots have plenty of cap space to improve at wide receiver in free agency or a trade, although the best free agent wideout is Jakobi Meyers. Perhaps they keep Meyers and make a trade for a wideout, as this team needs to help out Mac Jones in the worst way.

Unrestricted free agents: Jarvis Landry (WR), Andy Dalton (QB), P.J. Williams (CB), Shy Tuttle (DT), J.T. Gray (S), Mark Ingram (RB), Daniel Sorensen (S), Kentavius Street (EDGE), Chris Harris Jr. (CB), Justin Evans (S), Nick Vannett (TE), Isaac Yiadom (CB), David Johnson (RB), Ethan Greenidge (LT), Ty Summers (LB), Keith Kirkwood (WR), Kaden Elliss (LB), Michael Thomas (WR), David Onyemata (DT), Deonte Hardy (WR), Marcus Davenport (EDGE), Tanoh Kpassagnon (EDGE)

Projected cap space: -$55,012,319

Team needs: QB, EDGE, WR

The Saints will be looking for a quarterback this offseason, but their cap situation is a mess once again. Look for many of cap cutting moves to get New Orleans under the cap in the next few weeks, as it has a lot of work to do.

Unrestricted free agents: Saquon Barkley (RB), Daniel Jones (QB), Nick Gates (C), Jon Feliciano (LG), Sterling Shepard (WR), Justin Ellis (DT), Matt Breida (RB), Casey Kreiter (LS), Jihad Ward (EDGE), Nicholas Williams (DT), Tony Jefferson (S), Landon Collins (S), Jamie Gillan (P), Richie James (WR), Jarrad Davis (LB), Fabian Moreau (CB), Jaylon Smith (LB), Marcus Johnson (WR), Darius Slayton (WR), Oshane Ximines (EDGE), Julian Love (S)

Projected cap space: $46,733,739

Team needs: WR, TE, QB

This offseason for the Giants is simple: What will they do with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley? Will the Giants use all their cap space to retain both? Will they settle for one and not the other? The Giants also have to improve the offensive line while adding talent in the pass-catching department. New York has a lot of work to do.

Unrestricted free agents: George Fant (LT), Connor McGovern (C), Sheldon Rankins (DT), Joe Flacco (QB), Dan Feeney (LG), Lamarcus Joyner (S), Mike White (QB), Solomon Thomas (DT), Greg Zuerlein (K), Nate Herbig (RG), Vinny Curry (EDGE), Kwon Alexander (LB), Mike Remmers (RT), Cedric Ogbuehi (LT), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (RG), Nathan Shepherd (DT), Adam Pankey (LG), Nick Bawden (FB), Quincy Williams (LB), Ty Johnson (RB)

Projected cap space: -$264,498

Team needs: QB, OT, OG

The Aaron Rodgers question remains, especially with Nathaniel Hackett hired as the offensive coordinator. If the Jets can't acquire Rodgers, do they make a move to sign Derek Carr? They also need help on the offensive line, hoping Mekhi Becton can recover from his fractured kneecap.

Unrestricted free agents: Andre Dillard (LT), Ndamukong Suh (DT), Linval Joseph (DT), Boston Scott (RB), Zach Pascal (WR), Miles Sanders (RB), Brett Kern (P), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S), James Bradberry (CB), Gardner Minshew (QB), Marcus Epps (S), T.J. Edwards (LB), Kyzir White (LB), Fletcher Cox (DT), Robert Quinn (EDGE), Javon Hargrave (DT), Isaac Seumalo (LG)

Projected cap space: $7,325,176

Team needs: CB, RB, S

The Eagles have plenty of high-profile free agents this offseason -- and won't re-sign them all. Bradberry will be the biggest free agent available, but Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a priority. Hargrave could get a huge contract in free agency, so he could fall out of their price range. Sanders may not be back wither with a deep running back class in free agency.

Unrestricted free agents: Larry Ogunjobi (DT), Mason Rudolph (QB), Devin Bush (LB), Chris Wormley (DT), Derek Watt (FB), Tyson Alualu (DT), Marcus Allen (LB), Terrell Edumonds (S), Robert Spillane (LB), Malik Reed (EDGE), Damontae Kazee (S), Trenton Scott (RT), Karl Joseph (S), Miles Boykin (WR), Benny Snell (RB), Zach Gentry (TE), Cameron Sutton (CB), Jesse Davis (RT)

Projected cap space: $1,032,747

Team needs: OT, OG, DT

The Steelers will have to work on protecting Kenny Pickett this offseason, as their offensive line has been a problem over the last few years. They need a franchise left tackle in this draft, while needing to clear up some cap space in free agency. They typically aren't players in March.

Unrestricted free agents: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Samson Ekubam (EDGE), Emmanuel Moseley (CB), Mike McGlinchey (RT), Azeez Al-Shaair (LB), Robbie Gould (K), Daniel Brunskill (RG), Hassan Ridgeway (DT), Kerry Hyder (EDGE), Tyler Kroft (TE), Josh Johnson (QB), Tashaun Gibson (S), Maurice Hurst (DT), Taybor Pepper (LS), Ross Dwelley (TE), Jordan Willis (EDGE), Jake Brandel (C), T.Y. McGill (DT), Jordan Matthews (TE), Jason Verrett (CB), Tavarius Moore (S), Charles Omenihu (EDGE), Jimmie Ward (S)

Projected cap space: $8,063,016

Team needs: OT, CB, DT

Obviously the 49ers will have to make a decision at quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo isn't coming back in 2023. San Francisco could use some help on the offensive line with Mike McGlinchey as a free agent, perhaps even upgrading at right tackle. San Francisco could use a No. 1 cornerback as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Poona Ford (DT), Rashaad Penny (RB), Austin Blythe (C), Geno Smith (QB), Johnathan Abram (S), L.J. Collier (EDGE), Phil Haynes (LG), Nick Bellore (LB), Artie Burns (CB), Drew Lock (QB), Marquise Goodwin (WR), Kyle Fuller (LG), Bruce Irvin (EDGE), Justin Coleman (CB), Tyler Ott (LS), Josh Jones (S), Carson Ticker (LS), Laquon Treadwell (WR), Xavier Crawford (CB), Cullen Gillaspia (FB), Tez Tabor (CB), Lody Barton (LB), Travis Homer (RB), Darryl Johnson Jr. (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $31,042,644

Team needs: DT, QB, OG

The Seahawks were one of the surprise teams last season, and have the cap space to get better. Do they re-sign Geno Smith or look to draft a franchise quarterback with their top-10 pick from the Broncos? Perhaps Smith signs a short-term deal and the Seahawks groom a franchise quarterback. Regardless, Seattle will have cap space to improve its offensive line.

Unrestricted free agents: Rakeem Nunez-Roches (DT), Blaine Gabbert (QB), Kyle Rudolph (TE), Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB), Aaron Stinnie (LG), Breshad Perriman (WR), Giovani Bernard (RB), Josh Wells (LT), Pat O'Connor (DT), Carl Nassib (EDGE), Keanu Neal (S), Logan Ryan (S), Genard Avery (LB), Deadrin Senat (DT), Jamel Dean (CB), Mike Edwards (S), Anthony Nelson (EDGE), Scotty Miller (WR), Lavonte David (LB), Akiem Hicks (DT), Julio Jones (WR), William Gholston (DT)

Projected cap space: -$55,031,921

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB

The Buccaneers will need to retain Dean or find an alternative at cornerback to pair with Carlton Davis next season. Then there's the whole replacing Tom Brady after he retired (again) issue. Tampa Bay is in for a long offseason.

Unrestricted free agents: Dennis Daley (RG), Lonnie Johnson Jr. (CB), Morgan Cox (LS), DeMarcus Walker (EDGE), Dylan Cole (LB), Dontrell Hilliard (RB), Chris Conley (WR), Terrance Mitchell (CB), Mario Edwards Jr. (DT), Trenton Cannon (RB), Andre Smith (LB), Tarell Basham (EDGE), Joshua Dobbs (QB), Andrew Adams (S), Corey Levin (C), Greg Mabin (CB), Le'Raven Clark (RT), Joseph Jones (LB), Davontae Adams (CB), Da'Shawn Hand (EDGE), C.J. Board (WR), Joshua Kalu (S), Nate Davis (RG), Kevin Strong (DT), Cody Hollister (WR), David Long (LB), Austin Hooper (TE), Geoff Swaim (TE), A.J. Moore (S)

Projected cap space: -$21,353,634

Team needs: WR, OT, TE

Wide receiver is the position the Titans have to upgrade this offseason, especially for a franchise that has to get the most out of Ryan Tannehill -- who doesn't have a guaranteed salary this year. Perhaps the Titans move on from Tannehill, but that's unlikely since he is their best option and they don't appear to be in the quarterback market.

Unrestricted free agents: Wes Schweitzer (RG), Da'Ron Payne (DT), Trai Turner (RG), Cam Sims (WR), Taylor Heinicke (QB), Efe Obada (EDGE), Tyler Larsen (C), Jon Bostic (LB), David Mayo (LB), Jonathan Williams (RB), Danny Johnson (CB), Nate Gerry (LB), Nick Martin (C), Wes Martin (LG), Cole Holcomb (LB)

Projected cap space: $8,352,246

Team needs: QB, CB, LB

The Commanders will have to address the quarterback position over the coming weeks, as they haven't found a long term answer since Kirk Cousins departed five seasons ago. Da'Ron Payne will be in high demand, so improving the defensive interior may be on the shopping list. Improving the secondary will also be crucial for Washington to compete in the NFC East.