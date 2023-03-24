The 2023 NFL offseason is far from over. In fact, it's just getting started. All 32 teams will tweak their lineups up until Week 1 of the new season (and beyond), and April's draft is still around the corner. It is safe to say, however, that the biggest wave of veteran activity is behind us. Trades have been finalized (or, in the case of Aaron Rodgers, prepped for future completion). Free agents have been signed. And every team looks a little bit different than it did just a few weeks ago.

So which ones can take pride in their makeovers? And which ones are in dire need of more help?

Here, we're ranking all 32 teams according to their early offseason moves, with graded tiers -- A, B, C, D and F. This is not a pecking order for the 2023 season. Some teams were far more talented going into free agency than others, and remain so. But if we were sorting clubs based purely on what's transpired since the new league year began, this is how we'd do it:

A

These teams have enjoyed opening day home runs. No, they're not perfect. But they've done a commendable job putting their resources in the right places, and/or filling major needs in major ways.

B

These teams have fared reasonably well. One or two key concerns still exist, but they can enter the draft relatively content.

C

These teams predictably make up the majority of the list: Some of their decisions have been praiseworthy, some of them have been questionable, and altogether it's tough to say they're trending in one direction.

D

These teams have simply struggled to take meaningful steps forward. Some of them were always going to be more financially impaired, but they're more desperate for draft-day help regardless.

F

Barring a major turn of events, these teams should struggle to move forward in good conscience thanks to what's transpired.