The 2022 NFL season has come to a close, and the Kansas City Chiefs are champions once again after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Free agency is now set to begin Monday as the race to overtake the Chiefs has already begun. Teams are building their free-agent boards, studying the draft and figuring out how they can close the gap between themselves and the league's elite.

With that in mind, we'll be taking a look at the top available players this offseason. We already began with the offensive side of the ball, and continue on with the defense. There's far more talent available here in terms of both high-end impact and depth.

Below is our list of the top 25 defensive players set to hit free agency this offseason.

Interior defensive line is not necessarily the most sought-after position. Typically, it's considered one of the lower-value positions in the league. But there is a TON of help available at that spot in this free-agent class, with Hargrave and Payne leading the way. Depending on the type of interior player you want, you can find the right fit at the top or bottom of the market.

The Eagles have most of their entire defensive line hitting free agency due to the voidable years they've added to so many deals, with Cox and Brandon Graham also among the group of players available. If you want to shop for even more Eagles defenders, Bradberry is available after being named a Second Team All-Pro this season, and Gardner-Johnson could hit the market as well. (Philly figures to sign him to a long-term deal after trading for him last offseason, but stranger things have happened.)

There's also a lot of talent available at off-ball linebacker. David has been one of the best players at the position for years now, while Long and Edmunds are on the younger side. Vander Esch has health issues, but has been a very important contributor to the Dallas defense. Even beyond the players listed here, guys like Devin Bush, Anthony Walker, Azeez Al-Shaair, Denzel Perryman, Robert Spillane, Rashaan Evans, Alex Singleton and Bobby Okereke will be available as well.

The safety market could get overheated this offseason due to the sheer number of starter-quality players available. In addition to Poyer, Bates, Bell, Wilson, and Ward, there's also Marcus Epps, Devin McCourty, Adrian Amos, Duron Harmon, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Julian Love, Juan Thornhill, Kareem Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Nasir Adderley, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Edwards and a whole lot more. There aren't necessarily as many high-end corners available, but there's plenty of depth in both perimeter players and slot men.