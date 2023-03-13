They say there's no offseason in the NFL, and based on how much activity we have already seen before the actual start of free agency, that statement is accurate. Heading into the 2023 season, there are many big-name players to watch as they decide their next moves as teams also work to improve their rosters ... or trim salary to get under the cap.

The biggest questions remaining are where quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson will end up. Rodgers has been linked to the New York Jets, but nothing is official yet. Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he can negotiate with other teams interested in the star quarterback, but the Ravens can match any offer.

From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2023 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions:

Trades will not become official until the new league year starts on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

QB Lamar Jackson (non-exclusive franchise tag)

RB Tony Pollard (franchise tag)

DL Isaiah Buggs (2 years, $4.5 million)

DE Tyquan Lewis (1 year, $3.35 million)

QB Easton Stick (re-signed)

TE Hunter Long (via trade)

CB Jalen Ramsey (via trade)

OG James Ferentz (1 year, $200,000)

DE Brandon Graham (1 year, $6 million)

QB Geno Smith (3 years, $75 million)