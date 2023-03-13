They say there's no offseason in the NFL, and based on how much activity we have already seen before the actual start of free agency, that statement is accurate. Heading into the 2023 season, there are many big-name players to watch as they decide their next moves as teams also work to improve their rosters ... or trim salary to get under the cap.
The biggest questions remaining are where quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson will end up. Rodgers has been linked to the New York Jets, but nothing is official yet. Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he can negotiate with other teams interested in the star quarterback, but the Ravens can match any offer.
From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2023 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions:
Trades will not become official until the new league year starts on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
- LB Lorenzo Carter (2 years)
- TE Jonnu Smith (via trade)
- OG Chris Lindstrom (5 years, $105 million)
Baltimore Ravens
- QB Lamar Jackson (non-exclusive franchise tag)
Buffalo Bills
- P Sam Martin (3 years, up to $7.5 million)
- LB Tyler Matakevich (2 years)
- LB Matt Milano (2-year extension)
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
- FB Khari Blasingame (2-year extension)
- WR DJ Moore (via trade)
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
- RB Tony Pollard (franchise tag)
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
- DL Isaiah Buggs (2 years, $4.5 million)
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
- WR Robert Woods (2 years, $17 million)
- S M.J. Stewart (2 years, $7.5 million)
Indianapolis Colts
- DE Tyquan Lewis (1 year, $3.35 million)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Evan Engram (franchise tag)
- QB C.J. Beathard (2 years, $6.5 million)
- DL Roy Robertson-Harris (3 years, $30 million)
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
- RB Josh Jacobs (franchise tag)
- RB Ameer Abdullah (1 year, $1.7 million)
Los Angeles Chargers
- QB Easton Stick (re-signed)
Los Angeles Rams
- TE Hunter Long (via trade)
Miami Dolphins
- CB Jalen Ramsey (via trade)
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
- OG James Ferentz (1 year, $200,000)
New Orleans Saints
- QB Derek Carr (4 years, $150 million)
- TE Juwan Johnson (2 years, $12 million)
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (2 years, $6 million)
- DB J.T. Gray (3 years, $11.1 million)
New York Giants
- QB Daniel Jones (4 years, $160 million)
- RB Saquon Barkley (franchise tag)
- WR Sterling Shepard (1 year, $1.3 million)
- P Jamie Gillan (2 years, $4 million)
New York Jets
- LB Quincy Williams (3 years, $21 million)
- S Chuck Clark (via trade)
Philadelphia Eagles
- DE Brandon Graham (1 year, $6 million)
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
- S Tashaun Gipson (1 year, $2.9 million)
- LS Taybor Pepper (3 years, 1.5 million)
Seattle Seahawks
- QB Geno Smith (3 years, $75 million)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
- LS Morgan Cox (1 year)
Washington Commanders
- DT Daron Payne (4 years, $90 million)
- LB David Mayo (1 year)