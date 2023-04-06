The New York Jets have added veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson to their roster as the two sides have agreed to a deal, the team announced Thursday. The specific terms of Jefferson's contract with New York were not immediately disclosed.

As for why the 30-year-old decided to jump aboard with the Jets, he told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that New York's attacking front should highlight his skills. On top of that, the looming addition of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also appealing to Jefferson, who believes New York will be able to contend in the AFC East.

"It is a great opportunity to showcase my skill set and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front," Jefferson told Anderson. "I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division. Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream."

Jefferson spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks, making his third tenure with the franchise. He played in all 17 regular-season games last year and tallied 5.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and 29 total tackles. Robert Saleh's club saw how impactful Jefferson can be up close during Seattle's Week 17 matchup with the Jets last season where he had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

The Maryland product initially came into the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice of Seattle in 2016. Over the last three seasons, he's bounced around the league spending time with the Bills (2020), Raiders (2021), and Seahawks (2022), so this latest stop with New York marks his fourth team in as many seasons.

For his career, Jefferson has 20.5 sacks, 158 tackles, and 64 quarterback hits over 89 regular-season games.