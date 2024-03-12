The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Gerald Everett on a two-year deal, according to ESPN. The contract has a base value of $12 million and a max value of $14 million. It also includes $6.1 million fully guaranteed. This deal between these two sides can be officially inked at the start of the new league year, which rolls through Wednesday.

This ends a two-year stint for Everett in Los Angeles with the Chargers. He signed a similar two-year, $12 million contract with the team back in 2022 and continued to be a serviceable pass-catching option within the L.A. offense. In his first year with the club, he recorded career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) while tying a career-high with four receiving touchdowns. In 15 games played last year, He caught 51 of his 70 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Gerald Everett LAC • TE • #7 TAR 70 REC 51 REC YDs 411 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The 29-year-old entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 out of South Alabama. He played four seasons for the Rams before a brief one-year stint with the Seahawks in 2021 before joining the Chargers.

Everett now joins a Bears tight end room that also has Cole Kmet, who is coming off his best season in the NFL. In 17 games, he caught 73 balls for 719 yards and six touchdowns. So, with the addition of Everett, Chicago has a solid one-two pairing at tight end for an offense that will likely welcome in USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick at the NFL Draft later this spring.