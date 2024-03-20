The Cleveland Browns are adding some depth to their backfield in the form of D'Onta Foreman. The club has agreed to terms with the veteran running back, according to ESPN. The specifics of Foreman's deal with Cleveland -- years and financial terms -- were not immediately disclosed.

Foreman lands in a Browns backfield that is pretty stocked with talent. Of course, starter Nick Chubb is continuing to work his way back to full health after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. Along with Chubb, Cleveland's backfield sports Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., and fellow free agent signee Nyheim Hines. While that collection of backs will likely duke it out over the course of training camp for spots on the 53-man roster, they'll likely be asked to carry the load early as Chubb continues his rehab.

Foreman has bounced around the league in recent years with the Browns being his fourth team in as many years. Initially, the Texas product entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Houston Texans. He spent two seasons with the franchise before being waived by the team in the summer of 2019. He had a brief tenure with the Indianapolis Colts before landing with the Tennessee Titans as a depth piece behind Derrick Henry. The 27-year-old's best season in the league came in 2022 as a member of the Carolina Panthers where he rushed for 914 and five touchdowns in 17 games played (nine starts).

Last season, Foreman appeared in nine games (eight starts) for the Bears and rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns.