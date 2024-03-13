A decade ago, Dan Quinn and Bobby Wagner made history together in Seattle. The two will now reunite in Washington as Wagner has agreed to a one-year deal with Quinn's Commanders, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. The deal has a max value of $8.5 million and includes up to $6 million in guarantees, per NFL Media.

Quinn -- who is entering his first season as Washington's head coach -- was Seattle's defensive coordinator when Wagner helped lead the Seahawks to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Wagner continued to enjoy success in Seattle for the next decade, while Quinn went on to coach the Falcons to a Super Bowl before having a success three-year run as the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

A member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Wagner earned five consecutive All-Pro honors from 2016-20. He spent the 2022 season with the Rams before returning to Seattle in 2023. He earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod in 2023 after recording a league-high 183 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Wagner will join a Commanders defense that has jettisoned several key pieces over the past several months that include defensive lineman Montez Sweat and pass rusher Chase Young. Quinn and the rest of Washington's brass is currently rebuilding the roster with the hope of getting the Commanders back into the NFL's upper echelon.