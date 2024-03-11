The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving Trevor Lawrence a new weapon. The team has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, according to NFL Media. The Athletic reports that it is a $39 million deal that features incentives that could get Davis to $50 million.

While the two sides can agree to terms within the legal tampering window, this deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which ushers in on Wednesday, March 13.

This signing spells the end of Davis' tenure with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF. Davis had proven to be a clutch option for Josh Allen within Buffalo's offense throughout his time with the organization, particularly in the postseason where he holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a playoff game (four) during the 2021 season.

Looked at as primarily a deep threat, Davis caught 45 of his 81 targets in 2023 for 746 yards giving him a 16.6 yards per reception average. The 24-year-old's seven receiving touchdowns last year also tied a career high.

One domino effect that this deal could have with the Jaguars may revolve around fellow free agent receiver Calvin Ridley. With Davis now set to head to Jacksonville, one may assume that this would oust the team from their pursuit of retaining Ridley, but The Athletic notes that the team is still hoping to sign him. That said, the report also says Ridley has generated plenty of interest around the league.

Davis joins the Jaguars receiver room that is headlined by Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.