The new NFL league year doesn't kick off until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the chaos of the offseason is in full swing.

We've had stars receive franchise tags (Tee Higgins and Trey Smith), Pro Bowlers get traded (Geno Smith, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf), franchise quarterbacks receive pay raises (Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen), All-Pro edge rushers land record-breaking extensions (Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett) and a whole lot more. And that was before the NFL's legal tampering period began at noon ET on Monday!

Since teams have been able to negotiate with other clubs' impending three agents, several high-profile deals have already been agreed to. The biggest ones on Monday were the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million and the Jets signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million. Elsewhere on Day 1, the Patriots added several key defenders for new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Texans traded their star left tackle to the Commanders and the Browns acquired a former first-round quarterback from the Eagles.

Day 2 has brought even more movement, headlined by quarterback Daniel Jones signing with the Colts on a one-year deal worth $14 million. Meanwhile, the Vikings spent big for guard Will Fries and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen while the Texans traded away yet another former first-round offensive lineman, this time sending Kenyon Green to the Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Then on Tuesday night, the Bills bolstered their pass rush with Joey Bosa and the Ravens added a contested-catch standout in DeAndre Hopkins.

From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2024 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions. For more info on all the free agency deals and rumors, click here.

Retained

OLB Baron Browning: 2 years, $15 million

S Joey Blount: 2 years, $4.75 million

OL Evan Brown: 2 years, $11.5 million

WR Zay Jones: 1 year, $4.4 million

LS Aaron Brewer: 1 year

Signed

EDGE Josh Sweat: 4 years, $76.4 million ( Read more

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither: 2 years, $11 million

QB Jacoby Brissett: 2 years ( Read more

Retained

LT Jake Matthews: 2 years, $45 million extension

CB Mike Hughes: 3 years, $18 million

LS Liam McCullough: 4 years

Signed

LB Divine Deablo: 2 years, $14 million

EDGE Leonard Floyd: 1 year, $10 million ( Read more

Retained

LT Ronnie Stanley: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

FB Patrick Ricard: 1 year

Signed

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 1 year, $6 million ( Read more

Retained

Signed

Josh Palmer: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

DT Michael Hoecht: 3 years, $24 million

EDGE Joey Bosa: 1 year, $12.6 million ( Read more

DT Larry Ogunjobi: 1 year, $8.3 million

RB Darrynton Evans

Retained

Signed

DT Tershawn Wharton: 3 years, $54 million

S Tre'Von Moehrig: 3 years, $51 million

EDGE Patrick Jones II: 2 years, $20 million

P Sam Martin: 1 year, $3 million

DT Bobby Brown III

Traded for

Retained

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: 2 years, $5 million

CB Josh Blackwell: 2 years

DT Chris Williams: RFA tender

Signed

Retained

Signed

DT Tedarrell Slaton: 2 years, $15.1 million

RB Samaje Perine: 2 years, $3.8 million

Traded for

QB Kenny Pickett from Eagles ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Myles Garrett: 4 years, $160 million ( Read more

Signed

OT Cornelius Lucas: 2 years, $10 million

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: 1 year, $4.75 million

LB Devin Bush: 1 year, $3.25 million

Kenny Pickett trade grades: Browns ace deal for former first-round QB; Eagles get so-so mark for odd move Bryan DeArdo

Retained

Signed

DT Solomon Thomas: 2 years, $8 million ( Read more

OL Rob Jones: 1 year, $4.75 million

RB Javonte Williams: 1 year, $3 million ( Read more

EDGE Payton Turner: 1 year, $3 million ( Read more

Retained

DT D.J. Jones: 3 years, $39 million

QB Jarrett Stidham: 2 years, $12 million

LB Justin Strnad: 1 year $2.7 million

LS Mitchell Fraboni: 1 year

Signed

S Talanoa Hufanga: 3 years, $45 million



LB Dre Greenlaw: 3 years, $35 million

OT Matt Peart: 2 years, $7 million

WR Trent Sherfield Sr.: 2 years, $6 million

Retained

LB Derrick Barnes: 3 years, $25.5 million

EDGE Marcus Davenport: 1 year, $4.75 million

LB Zeke Turner: 1 year

LS Morgan Cox: 1 year

Signed

CB D.J. Reed: 3 years, $48 million

DT Roy Lopez: 1 year

Retained

K Brandon McManus: 3 years, $15.3 million

LB Isaiah McDuffie: 2 years, $8 million

Signed

Traded for

WR Christian Kirk from Jaguars ( Read more

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Eagles

Retained

DL Mario Edwards: 2 years, $9.5 million

EDGE Derek Barnett: 1 year $5 million

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 1 year, $2 million

LB Jake Hansen: 1 year, $1.7 million

S MJ Stewart

Signed

Retained

WR Ashton Dulin: 2 years, $8.5 million

RT Braden Smith: 1 year (reworked contract)

C Wesley French: 1 year

Signed

S Camryn Bynum: 4 years, $60 million

CB Charvarius Ward: 3 years, $60 million

QB Daniel Jones: 1 year, $14 million ( Read more

2025 NFL free agency QB tracker: Daniel Jones to Colts, Sam Darnold to Seahawks; Steelers still searching Cody Benjamin

Signed

Retained

OG Trey Smith: Franchise tag

LB Nick Bolton: 3 years, $45 million

WR Hollywood Brown: 1 year, $11 million ( Read more

LS James Winchester: 1 year, $1.65 million

Signed

CB Kristian Fulton: 2 years, $15 million

OT Jaylon Moore: 2 years, $30 million

RB Elijah Mitchell: 1 year, $3.5 million

P Matt Araiza: ERFA tender

Traded for

QB Geno Smith from Seahawks ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Maxx Crosby: 3 years, $106.5 million ( Read more

DT Adam Butler: 3 years, $16.5 million

EDGE Malcolm Koonce: 1 year, $12 million

S Isaiah Pola-Mao: 2 years, $8.45 million

LB Elandon Roberts: 1 year, $3 million

Signed

S Jeremy Chinn: 2 years, $16 million

OG Alex Cappa: 2 years, $11 million

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

CB Eric Stokes: 1 year, $4 million

Retained

CB Elijah Molden: 3 years, $18.75 million

EDGE Khalil Mack: 1 year, $18 million ( Read more

C Bradley Bozeman: 2 years, $6.5 million

P JK Scott: 2 years, $6 million

DL Teair Tart: 1 year, $5.5 million

Signed

CB Donte Jackson: 2 years, $13 million

RB Najee Harris: 1 year, $5.25 million ( Read more

Retained

Signed

WR Davante Adams: 2 years, $46 million ( Read more

DT Poona Ford: 3 years, $29.6 million

C Coleman Shelton: 2 years

Retained

LB Tyrel Dodson: 2 years, $8.25 million

DB Elijah Campbell: 1 year, $1.9 million

LB Quinton Bell: 1 year, $1.5 million

Signed

OL James Daniels: 3 years, $24 million

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 2 years, $6.5 million

QB Zach Wilson: 1 year, $6 million

S Ifeatu Melifonwu: 1 year, $4 million

OL Larry Borom

S Ashtyn Davis

Retained

CB Byron Murphy: 3 years, $66 million

RB Aaron Jones: 2 years, $20 million ( Read more

S Theo Jackson: 2 years, $12.615 million

P Ryan Wright: 1 year, $1.75 million

Signed

OG Will Fries: 5 years, $88 million ( Read more

DT Jonathan Allen: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

C Ryan Kelly: 2 years, $18 million

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 2 years, $15 million

DT Javon Hargrave: TBD, TBD ( Read more

Retained

Austin Hooper: 1 year, $5 million

Signed

2025 NFL Draft takeaways from free agency: How Patriots' signings, other Day 1 moves impact draft decisions Chris Trapasso

Traded for

DT Davon Godchaux from Patriots ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Chase Young: 3 years, $51 million ( Read more

TE Juwan Johnson: 3 years, $30.75 million

DT Nathan Shepherd

WR Dante Pettis: 1 year

Signed

S Justin Reid: 3 years, $37.5 million

Retained

WR Darius Slayton: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

P Jamie Gillan: 3 years, $9 million

QB Tommy DeVito: 1 year, $1.03 million

TE Chris Manhertz: 1 year

LB Dyontae Johnson: 1 year (exclusive rights free agent tender)

Signed

CB Paulson Adebo: 3 years, $54 million ( Read more

S Jevon Holland: 3 years, $45 million ( Read more

DL Chauncey Golston: 3 years, $19.5 million

OT James Hudson III: 2 years, $12 million

DT Roy Robertson-Harris: 2 years, $9 million

LB Chris Board: 2 years, $6 million

Retained

LB Jamien Sherwood: 3 years, $45 million

S Tony Adams: RFA tender

Signed

QB Justin Fields: 2 years, $40 million ( Read more

CB Brandon Stephens: 3 years, $36 million

S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $10 million

2025 NFL free agency Day 1 grades: Jets get 'A' for Justin Fields bet, Seahawks earn 'B' for Sam Darnold deal Cody Benjamin

Traded for

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Browns ( Read more

OG Kenyon Green from Texans

Retained

LB Zach Baun: 3 years, $51 million ( Read more

RB Saquon Barkley: 2 years, $41.2 million extension ( Read more

Traded for

WR DK Metcalf from Seahawks, then agreed on 5-year, $150 million contract ( Read more

Signed

LB Malik Harrison: 2 years, $10 million

TE Donald Parham Jr.: 1 year, $1.17 million

C Ryan McCollum: 1 year, $1.1 million

RB Kenneth Gainwell: 1 year ( Read more

Retained

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.: 1 year

RB Jordan Mason: Second-round RFA tender

LB Curtis Robinson: 1 year

Signed

TE Luke Farrell: 3 years, $20.25 million

WR Demarcus Robinson: 2 years, $9.5 million

S Richie Grant: 1 year

LB Luke Gifford: 1 year

S Jason Pinnock: 1 year

Retained

LB Ernest Jones IV: 3 years, $33 million

DT Jarran Reed: 3 years, $25 million

Signed

QB Sam Darnold: 3 years, $100.5 million ( Read more

OL Josh Jones: 1 year, $4.75 million

Retained

WR Chris Godwin: 3 years, $66 million ( Read more

OG Ben Bredeson: 3 years, $22 million

LB Lavonte David: 1 year, $10 million

DL Greg Gaines: 1 year, $3.5 million

DL C.J. Brewer: 1 year (exclusive rights free agent)

Signed

EDGE Haason Reddick: 1 year, $14 million ( Read more

EDGE Anthony Nelson: 2 years, $10 million

P Riley Dixon: 2 years, $6 million

Retained

DT Sebastian Joseph Day: 1 year, $7.5 million

OL Andrew Rupcich (exclusive rights free agent)

CB Darrell Baker (exclusive rights free agent)

Signed

OT Dan Moore Jr.: 4 years, $82 million ( Read more

LB Cody Barton: 3 years, $21 million

S Xavier Woods: 2 years, $10 million

WR Van Jefferson: 1 year, $2.5 million

P Johnny Hekker: 1 year

Traded for

WR Deebo Samuel from 49ers ( Read more

LT Laremy Tunsil from Texans ( Read more

Retained

Signed