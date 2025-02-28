Hours after making sure Matthew Stafford remained with the franchise, the Los Angeles Rams made sure another key piece of their offensive line remained. Per multiple reports, the Rams and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with $35 million guaranteed (per Fox Sports).

Jackson, who was set to hit free agency (and the No. 20 overall free agent on Pete Prisco's Top-100 list), will remain in Los Angeles for the next several seasons. The 27-year-old Jackson, formerly an undrafted free agent, played under a salary of $4.89 million last season under the restricted free agent tender.

Jackson had a career-best season as a pass blocker in 2024, having a career-best 4.7% pressure rate allowed per dropback. He allowed three sacks and 22 pressures in 467 pass-blocking snaps -- playing 14 games )starting them all) at left tackle.

With Jackson off the board, one of Prisco's top free agent offensive tackles is off the board. Here are the top free agent tackles remaining:

Ronnie Stanley (No. 5 overall)

Prisco: Injuries have been a problem for Ronnie Stanley in his career, but he played a full season in 2024. Was that because of the pending free agency? He is 31, so age is starting to be a factor. But he is a good pass protector at left tackle, which brings value on the market.

Cam Robinson (No. 17 overall)

Prisco: Cam Robinson, 29, was traded by the Jaguars to the Vikings during the 2024 season and took over as the starter at left tackle for the injured Christian Darrisaw. He won't be back with the Vikings, and his starting ability will make him attractive on the market. He needs to be stronger in the run game and has lapses in pass protection.

Teven Jenkins (No. 25 overall)

Prisco: Drafted as a tackle, Teven Jenkins has made a solid transition inside to guard. He turns 27 in March, so he has the youth that teams want when signing free agents. He has missed time with injuries, including three games last season, but he has 40 starts in his career.

Dan Moore Jr. (No. 42 overall)

Prisco: It's not often that a 26-year-old left tackle with 66 career starts hits the market. But Moore will likely be doing just that as the Steelers have taken tackles in the first round the past two seasons. Moore has been ripped at times in his career for his play, but improved last season, although he did struggle some down the stretch.

Jedrick Wills (No. 84 overall)

Prisco: Jedrick Wills was a top-10 pick in 2020, but he clearly hasn't played to that level. Early on, he looked like a solid left tackle after converting from the right side in college. But the past two years have been awful. He's battled injuries and was benched. Plus, he had the "business decision" comment after missing a game with injury. He turns 26 in May, so maybe a team can sign him and move him back to right tackle.