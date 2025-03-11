A ton of dominos fell on the first full day of the NFL's legal tampering period, with several big-name free agents reportedly coming to terms on new deals. A lot of marquee players have found new homes, but there are still a lot of good players available as we gear up for the second and final day of the league's legal tampering period.

Quarterback is the NFL's marquee position, so it makes sense to review what transpired at that position on Monday. Justin Fields, after deciding to test free agency despite the Steelers' attempts to re-sign him, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $30 million guaranteed. Fields will get another chance to be a starting quarterback after going 4-2 as the Steelers' starter in 2024.

Shortly after Fields landed with the Jets, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal just days after trading former Pro Bowler Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Like Fields, Darnold will get another opportunity to lead an offense after helping lead the Vikings to a 14-3 record this past season.

Fields and Darnold headlined the players who reportedly inked deals on Monday, but as we alluded to earlier, there are still a slew of big names still available, including at quarterback. Here's a look at the top-10 players who are still available. It should be noted that the following ranking is not solely about talent, it's also about market demand and the position they play.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers is technically not a free agent until his official release from the Jets on Wednesday. He might not the best player still available, but he is a future Hall of Famer who plays the most important position in all of sports, so him taking the top spot was kind of a no-brainer.

It appears that the Steelers have the inside track at landing Rodgers after missing out on Fields. But the Giants (who re-signed receiver Darius Slayton on Monday) are also still in the mix. There are rumblings that Rodgers' third NFL team will be revealed at some point on Tuesday.

2. Russell Wilson, QB

Like Rodgers, Wilson is probably not the second-best player still available. But he is possible future Hall of Fame quarterback who was named to his 10th Pro Bowl in 2024.

At this point, it appears that Wilson will sign with whoever doesn't land Rodgers. That could mean a return to Pittsburgh for the 2025 season. A dark horse candidate for both Rodgers and Wilson is the Vikings after Minnesota watched Darnold leave for Seattle.

3. Jevon Holland, S

A talented safety, Holland spent each of his four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The Colts have been linked with Holland as a possible landing spot, while the Dolphins missed out on a chance to sign Holland's possible replacement when former 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga reportedly came to terms on a multi-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

4. Will Fries, G

A former seventh-round pick, Fries became a full-time starter with the Colts in 2023, his third NFL season. Fries started the Colts' first five games of the 2024 season before he suffered a season-ending injury. The top-ranked interior offensive linemen remaining in free agency, the 27-year-old Fries has been linked to the Bears, Jaguars and Bengals, among other teams.

5. Justin Reid, S

Still just 28 years old, Reid has already played seven seasons and has been played an integral role in the Chiefs' success over the past four years. A hard-hitting safety, Reid is capable of making plays all over the field. In 2023, Reid recorded 95 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception while helping the Chiefs become the first team in nearly 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

6. Rico Dowdle, RB

Oddly, one of the lone bright spots for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys hasn't been re-signed by the team. A former undrafted rookie, Dowdle won the starting job last year and literally ran with it. He racked up 1,079 yards on the ground while averaging a solid 4.6 yards-per-carry.

Dowdle would be a good fit for several teams (including the Steelers, who reportedly lost Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers), but his market is likely being hindered by the fact that this year's draft class is considered to be littered with talented players at his position. J.K. Dobbins is another notable running back that is also looking for a new NFL home.

7. Mekhi Becton, G

A former first-round pick who didn't pan out with the Jets, Becton enjoyed a career rebirth last year while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. A big reason for Becton's success last year was him moving from tackle to the interior of the offensive line. Becton is only 26 and has shown considerable growth at both run blocking and in pass protection.

8. Teven Jenkins, G

Like former teammate and 2021 draft classmate Fields, Jenkins is hoping to revive his career with a new team after things didn't necessarily pan out in Chicago. Like Becton, Jenkins' play has improved after transitioning from tackle to guard. He's also young (27) and already has 40 starts under his belt.

9. Josh Myers, C

As you can see, offensive line is probably the deepest position group in this year's free agency class. The top-rated center available, Myers started in each of his first 56 NFL games. A 2021 second-round pick, Myers also has four playoff starts under his belt while playing with Rodgers and current Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love. Myers could return to the Packers if he doesn't find a desirable deal in free agency.

10. Rasul Douglas, CB

Several defensive backs reportedly found new teams on Monday, but Douglas is still available. Arguably the best cornerback still available, Douglas' career so far includes a Super Bowl win with the Eagles (in 2017, his rookie season) and a year that saw him record a league-best two interceptions returns for scores (in 2021 as a member of the Packers. Douglas is a good fit for teams that like to play zone.