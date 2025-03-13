A ton of dominoes fell on the first full days of the NFL's free agency period, with dozens of big names finding new homes or new deals with their current clubs. But there are still a lot of good players available as we gear up for the end of the first week of major activity.

Quarterback is the NFL's marquee position, so it makes sense to review what transpired at that position earlier this week. Justin Fields, after deciding to test free agency despite the Steelers' attempts to re-sign him, agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $30 million guaranteed. Fields will get another chance to be a starting quarterback after going 4-2 as the Steelers' starter in 2024.

Shortly after Fields landed with the Jets, the Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal just days after trading former Pro Bowler Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Like Fields, Darnold will get another opportunity to lead an offense after helping lead the Vikings to a 14-3 record this past season. A few others got opportunities to compete, including Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Pickett with the Cleveland Browns.

Now here's a look at 10 of the top players who are still available. It should be noted that the following ranking is not solely about talent; it's also about market demand and the position they play.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers might not the best player still available, but he is a future Hall of Famer who plays the most important position in all of sports, so him taking the top spot was kind of a no-brainer.

It appears that the Steelers have the inside track at landing Rodgers after missing out on Fields. But the Giants (who re-signed receiver Darius Slayton on Monday) are also still in the mix. There are rumblings that Rodgers' third NFL team will be revealed at some point on Tuesday.

2. Russell Wilson, QB

Like Rodgers, Wilson is probably not the second-best player still available. But he is possible future Hall of Fame quarterback who was named to his 10th Pro Bowl in 2024.

At this point, it appears that Wilson will sign with whoever doesn't land Rodgers. That could mean a return to Pittsburgh for the 2025 season. A dark horse candidate for both Rodgers and Wilson is the Vikings after Minnesota watched Darnold leave for Seattle.

3. Cam Robinson, OT

The best offensive tackle left on the market. He's on the better side of 30 (29 years old). For the Jaguars and Vikings last season, he played 999 offensive snaps, allowed seven sacks and seven quarterback hits while recording a 70.4 pass blocking grade from PFF.

4. Mekhi Becton, OG

A former first-round pick who didn't pan out with the Jets, Becton enjoyed a career rebirth last year while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. A big reason for Becton's success last year was him moving from tackle to the interior of the offensive line. Becton is only 26 and has shown considerable growth at both run blocking and in pass protection.

5. Teven Jenkins, OG

Like former teammate and 2021 draft classmate Fields, Jenkins is hoping to revive his career with a new team after things didn't necessarily pan out in Chicago. Like Becton, Jenkins' play has improved after transitioning from tackle to guard. He's also young (27) and already has 40 starts under his belt.

6. Rasul Douglas, CB

Several defensive backs reportedly found new teams on Monday, but Douglas is still available. Arguably the best cornerback still available, Douglas' career so far includes a Super Bowl win with the Eagles (in 2017, his rookie season) and a year that saw him record a league-best two interceptions returns for scores (in 2021 as a member of the Packers. Douglas is a good fit for teams that like to play zone.

7. Amari Cooper, WR

He might be getting older, and he didn't exactly light up the stat sheet after joining the Buffalo Bills halfway through 2024, but Cooper is a proven route-runner who's still got the wherewithal to be a solid starter.

Injuries took a toll on his 2024 season, and before that, Samuel was a hit-or-miss type of cover man. He's still just 25, though, and flashed big-play ability over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

9. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

The former second-rounder hasn't necessarily taken major leaps since an eight-sack debut in 2021, but the Giants prospect is only 24, and NFL teams can always use added pass rushing help.

10. Stefon Diggs, WR

Like Amari Cooper, another former Bills wideout, Diggs is aging at 31, and he's also coming off a serious knee injury. But he remains a feisty possession target when healthy, very capable of manning a top job.