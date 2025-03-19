A ton of dominoes fell on the first week of the NFL's free agency period, with dozens of big names finding new homes or new deals with their current clubs. But there are still some good players available.

Quarterback is the NFL's marquee position, so it makes sense to review what transpired at that position earlier this week. Justin Fields, after deciding to test free agency despite the Steelers' attempts to re-sign him, agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $30 million guaranteed. Fields will get another chance to be a starting quarterback after going 4-2 as the Steelers' starter in 2024.

Shortly after Fields landed with the Jets, the Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal just days after trading former Pro Bowler Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Like Fields, Darnold will get another opportunity to lead an offense after helping lead the Vikings to a 14-3 record this past season. A few others got opportunities to compete, including Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Pickett with the Cleveland Browns.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents; Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs among best available Cody Benjamin

By the way, Aaron Rodgers is still available.

Now here's a look at five of the top players who are still available. It should be noted that the following ranking is not solely about talent; it's also about market demand and the position they play.

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers might not the best player still available, but he is a future Hall of Famer who plays the most important position in all of sports, so him taking the top spot was kind of a no-brainer.

The Steelers and Giants have reportedly made offers to Rodgers, and there are rumblings that the Vikings might also be in play. New York's offer was reportedly more lucrative than Pittsburgh's, but money is reportedly not a big factor for Rodgers, who surely is hoping to end up with the team that can best help him end his career on a high note (if he decides to continue playing).

It's anyone's else when Rodgers will decide what he is doing next season. Until he does, the Steelers, Giants, and basically everyone else will continue to wait on pins and needles.

The Steelers did sign a quarterback last week by bringing back Mason Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick who has an 8-4-1 record as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback.

2. Russell Wilson, QB

Like Rodgers, Wilson is probably not the second-best player still available. But he is possible future Hall of Fame quarterback who was named to his 10th Pro Bowl in 2024. Wilson met with the Browns and Giants last week but left both facilities without signing a new contract.

At this point, it appears that Wilson may not sign with anyone until Rodgers announces what he is doing. The Giants appear to be the favorite for Wilson.

3. Amari Cooper, WR

He might be getting older, and he didn't exactly light up the stat sheet after joining the Buffalo Bills halfway through 2024, but Cooper is a proven route-runner who's still got the wherewithal to be a solid starter.

Injuries took a toll on his 2024 season, and before that, Samuel was a hit-or-miss type of cover man. He's still just 25, though, and flashed big-play ability over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

5. Stefon Diggs, WR

Like Cooper, another former Bills wideout, Diggs is aging at 31, and he's also coming off a serious knee injury. But he remains a feisty possession target when healthy, very capable of manning a top job.